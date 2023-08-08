Sr. Internal Tools Engineer
2023-08-08
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we empower businesses to connect with the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, take on captivating challenges, and build your skills alongside outstanding peers.
The essence of the role
You'll be an integral member, mentoring and supporting your fellow engineers. Together, with your highly skilled team of three, you'll contribute to improving critical internal applications, including platforms like Atlassian Jira, Drupal, proprietary inventory tools, and customer-related systems.
As our Senior Internal Tools Engineer, you will:
Responsible for the overall architecture for our internal tools.
Set up, configure, and administer.
Handle requests for changes from various departments and resolve any arising issues.
We understand flexibility matters, so we're open to this being a hybrid role based in Stockholm, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland, reporting to the Internal Services Manager.
Typical working hours are during business hours, with occasional availability required outside of these hours.
Who are you?
We believe you embody technical expertise, mentorship skills, and strong interpersonal qualities. Your structured approach, appreciation for planning and documentation, and ease in striking a balance between independence with teamwork truly set you apart. Your adaptability to new technologies is an asset in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.
To excel in this role, essential qualifications include:
5+ years of professional IT experience, focusing on application deployment, customization, maintenance, related areas, and customer-critical systems.
Thorough understanding of sysadmin tasks, particularly in Linux, and Windows Server.
Strong programming skills in PHP, Python, JavaScript, SQL, and bash.
Hands-on experience in Atlassian JIRA administration.
Proficiency in common database engines, such as MySQL.
Experience with API integration, including REST.
Experience with cloud deployments on AWS, GitLab, orchestration tools like Ansible or Terraform, Oracle, Docker, and Kubernetes will further strengthen your candidacy.
Are you ready to join our journey?
