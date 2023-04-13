Sr Director & Client Program Manager/Consulting Technical Mgmt Snr Director
Who we are
We have a passion for new ideas that are changing the world in the healthcare sector. Cerner has been improving healthcare for more than 30 years. Our technology supports healthcare systems and hospitals, to be the best they can be and to deliver connected, safe care. Our mission is to relentlessly support our clients to define and deliver breakthrough innovation that will shape the healthcare of tomorrow. We're leading the industry on enabling the shift from reactive care to proactive population health management through big data intelligence.
Join our amazing team and keep developing the healthcare sector for the better!
Background
With over 20 years of experience delivering EMR systems in Sweden, we are now implementing our Millennium products in two of the three largest regions in Sweden, Region Skåne and Västra Götaland, positively impacting over a third of the Swedish population.
The role
As Senior Director & Client Program Manager, located in Gothenburg, you will be the key leader of these programs, responsible for ensuring the investment in the programs achieves the anticipated benefits as outlined by the region. Your leadership team includes a Program Executive, an Engagement Executive, and other senior roles for each program. You will also be a part of the Nordic leadership team given the significant importance and impact of the role. You will report to the General Manager for the Nordics. The program is hugely influential on both the regional healthcare system and at a Nordics level. The success the programs will have a direct impact on future growth in the region. You will be the trusted advisor to the clients and delivery teams and be accountable for the creation of a shared governance structure with a shared vision of success, optimization of current and future roadmaps, and an overall focus on identifying outcomes and achieving value for all parties.
To be successful in the role it is crucial that you have held similar roles delivering complex full-suite implementations (Acute + Ambulatory) with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, including political interests. The successful candidate should have proven success managing programs incorporating multiple project leaders, both internal and external, and a number of organizational units with separate leadership structures (i.e., numerous hospitals, primary care centers, laboratory, and home care in the same system). This includes helping your team create and manage the end-to-end project plan in close connection with your client counterparts. You will have an understanding of organizational change management ensure best practices are used for program success. You will lead and develop a team to deliver the programs over the implementation's lifecycle. You must have strong communication skills with demonstrated competency in sustaining positive relationships with client executives. You will need to have excellent presentation skills and be able to have an open dialogue with both Cerner and client executive leadership. Due to the nature of the project, the role demands a combination of strategic, tactical and operational responsibilities.
This position requires a cross-functional individual who is focused on the details but is also works strategically across the programs, region, and internal Cerner business units to drive high-quality program execution and continual improvement.
You will collaborate with cross-functional leaders including consulting, IP development, technology, sales, and support to ensure the program's success.
If you're out to change the world in ways that matter, we want to hear from you. As a Cerner Associate, you will be joining an inclusive, social and innovative workplace that has a strong emphasis on developing talent and promotion from within. You will be rewarded for your hard work with a competitive salary and benefits.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's/Master's degree or equivalent relevant work experience
At least 10 years of project/program management, sales, consulting, or client relationship management work experience, meaning
Proven track record of working with leaders in large programs to create sustainable structures and governance that ensure program success.
Experience in taking a systematic approach to breaking down large, complex problems and leveraging the structure of the program to resolve the issue.
Proven leadership skills
Coaching ability and conflict resolution skills
Communication skills
Preferred Qualifications:
Excellent understanding of project management processes, governance and effective ways to utilize appropriately (PMP, Prince 2, Six Sigma, Agile knowledge or certification a plus)
Knowledge of program/project management tools and packages - Microsoft Project preferred
Excellent capability to bring together both client and company objectives into a singular plan
Excellent team-building capabilities in a diverse and ever-changing environment
Expectations:
Must live in the Gothenburg area in Sweden
Travel expectation is 25-40%
