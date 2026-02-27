Sr Administrator (Support & Operations)
2026-02-27
We are looking for a Sr Administrator (Support & Operations) with strong cybersecurity experience in Identity & Access Management. This role combines deep technical ownership and leadership skills.
What you bring
Requirement gathering including the assessment of the as-is state and solution of the target state
Design & maintenance of HLD and LLD
Assessment of current IAM maturity and identification of areas of continuous improvement
Bridge between the customer and the cybersecurity engineering team
Customer presentations & customer handling
Domain expertise - PAM, IGA, Application GRC, and/or Cloud Security
Hands on experience on IAM solutions like - Saviynt / PING / Entra
Experience of migrating from on premises to cloud
Leading the solution for end-to-end implementations
Support the Cybersecurity Engineers in their day-to-day activities
Ability to travel up to 60% across Nordics
Required Skills & Qualifications
9+ years of experience in cybersecurity domain with at least 3+ years of implementation and/or support experience in one or more products like Saviynt, PING, Entra
Bachelor's degree in information systems or related areas, or demonstration of equivalent knowledge
Experience designing the target state architecture and meeting customer requirements.
Solid understanding of REST, GraphQL, authentication (OAuth/JWT), and API security.
Strong knowledge of Azure Dev Ops (ADO) or any other ticketing tool.
Proven leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with REST API, PowerShell, and GraphAPI
Good To Have
Saviynt / PING or any other relevant globally identified certification
Understanding of the ISO compliance standards
Knowledge of Zero trust architecture and principle of least privileges
Familiarity with event-driven architecture and IBM MQ (message queues).
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
GÖTEBORG
9769100