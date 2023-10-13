Squad Lead Platform To Itab Shop Products AB
Itab Shop Concept AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-10-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itab Shop Concept AB i Jönköping
, Nässjö
, Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
ITAB's R&D department is looking for a new team member for the role of Squad Lead Platform. At ITAB, you work in close collaboration with colleagues in project teams to deliver the best results to the customer. You are offered a fun and flexible environment with a flexible work environment close to the end production. ITAB offers career opportunities in an international work environment and strives for diversity and good working conditions. Together we create the ultimate shopping experience.
R&D in Sweden currently has three teams (squads). In your role as Squad Lead Platform, you are responsible for leading a team of 5-6 developers that includes tests, developers, machine learning experts and people who work with digital transformation. Together, your team works to deliver high-quality digital solutions with a strong focus on IoT and web solutions as well as the development of our cloud platform OnRed. There is flexibility to build this role so that it suits you.
Examples of work duties are:
• Ensure team members feel part of the team and maintain a positive work environment.
• Act as a technical point of contact for our ecosystem of partners, which requires a broad understanding of various technologies.
• Collaborate with product owners to design and plan work in a structured manner and act as a driving force for discussions on technical solutions.
• Manage team deliverables and keep stakeholders aligned with deliverables,
• Delegate or take the role yourself as scrum master and ensure that best practices are followed.
• Be involved in developing services and products
• Education, experience and personal characteristics:
• At least 5 years of experience with one of the technologies: TypeScript, Java, Azure and Terraform/Terraform Cloud
• Meritorious with experience in DevOps and FinOps methods.
• Has experience with Git, Jira and Miro.
• Broad knowledge of software architecture.
• Good knowledge both spoken and written in English.
Other information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Jönköping
Salary: According to agreement
If you have questions about the service, please contact Mattias Bornvall, Software Country Manager, mattias.bornvall@itab.com
As we recruit continuously, we would like you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-11-30. The position can be filled before the application deadline.
About the company
ITAB Group sells, designs, develops and installs complete store concepts for retail chains. The company helps clients transform the consumer's experience of a brand into physical reality with the help of expertise, solutions and a network of partners. With their expertise, long-term relationships and innovative solutions, ITAB is at the forefront as a partner for the retail trade. Read more about ITAB at www.itab.com/se.
ITAB has operations in approximately 24 countries and 15 production facilities in Europe, South America and China. In Jönköping is the head office for ITAB and, among other things, product management and product development within the strategic business area Retail Tech. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itab Shop Concept AB
(org.nr 556292-1089), http://www.itab.com Arbetsplats
Itab Jobbnummer
8188331