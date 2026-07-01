SQL Server Database Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-01
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a cross-functional team working with a modern, high-scale data platform where performance, stability, and maintainability are critical. This is a hands-on role that combines database development, performance engineering, and reliability work in a business-critical SQL Server environment.
You will focus on optimizing complex SQL workloads, improving observability, and shaping scalable database design for large datasets. The role is centered on deep technical work with query behavior, execution plans, partitioning, and production performance rather than traditional operational DBA ownership such as backups, logins, or disk administration. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to influence how mission-critical data systems perform at scale.
Job DescriptionYou will design, develop, and optimize stored procedures, functions, and complex SQL queries.
You will build and maintain Dynamic SQL solutions for demanding data workloads.
You will work with partitioning strategies for large datasets and support data lifecycle management.
You will drive query performance tuning and index optimization to improve throughput and stability.
You will refine schema design, data types, statistics, and execution plans to strengthen long-term maintainability.
You will investigate and resolve production performance issues using tools such as sp_Blitz.
You will analyze usage patterns and problematic queries to identify improvement opportunities.
You will use Query Store and monitoring tools to gain performance insights and support proactive improvements.
You will build and interpret dashboards in Splunk and contribute to stronger observability practices.
You will support CI/CD for databases, including deployment automation, guard checks, and improved artifact sharing and versioning.
RequirementsStrong experience with Microsoft SQL Server.
Proven hands-on experience in query performance tuning, index optimization, and troubleshooting production issues.
Deep understanding of execution plans, SQL Server internals, and transaction isolation levels.
Experience working with large-scale databases and partitioning.
Familiarity with monitoring and observability tools.
Experience with DevOps and CI/CD for databases.
Fluent Swedish and English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8004072-2081170". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9988100