SQL & Reporting developer
2023-10-05
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within the business area of Traton Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 23 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is one of the largest financial services companies within Scania. The company has around 100 employees, of which half are located at the headquarters in Södertälje and the other half of the workforce is distributed among our 7 branches, in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
We are seeking a talented and highly motivated SQL Developer to join our dynamic team. As a SQL & Reporting Developer, you will play a key role in developing and maintaining our systems, with a particular focus on PowerShell, SQL scripting, and business report creation. You will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance our systems' efficiency and functionality.
Your main work task
In the role of SQL & Reporting developer, you will primarily work with creating and maintaining solutions that will be effective for Scania Finans AB processes such as sales, credit, finance, and contract management
In addition to the work with projects, there will also be maintenance work where you, together with colleagues in the group, support the business in carrying out improvement activities that contribute to the development of the business. You report to the Operations Manager and you will be part of a group of a total of ten people who together make up the internal Process Support & IT department
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and maintain SQL scripts for data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.
• Create and optimize complex SQL queries for data analysis and reporting.
• Design and develop reports and dashboards using Power BI.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver data-driven solutions.
• Automate routine tasks and processes using PowerShell.
• Monitor and optimize database performance.
• Troubleshoot data-related issues and provide timely resolutions.
• Stay up-to-date with industry best practices and emerging technologies in SQL and data reporting.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Proven experience in SQL development and scripting.
• Proficiency in Power BI for data visualization.
• Strong PowerShell scripting skills.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.
• Effective communication skills and ability to work in a team.
• Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.
• Experience with data modeling and database design is a plus
Application
Apply no later than 2023-10-25. Your application should include a cover letter and CV.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania Finans AB (SFA) is a subsidiary to Scania CV
AB and serves customers, dealers and distributors with
financing and insurance solutions in seven markets through
branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. SFA finances
more than one third of Scania's sales in these markets.
Over 80 dedicated professionals manage a portfolio
consisting of 15.000 trucks, buses, coaches and trailers
representing around 11 bn SEK of assets. SFA is a
regulated company under the supervision of the Financial
Supervisory Authority ("Finansinspektionen"). Ersättning
