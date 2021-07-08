SQL Developer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
SQL Developer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-08
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment? You will play an important role in taking our Stakeholders to the next level in their Advanced Analytics journey.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Analyse business requirements
Data modelling, mapping, and integration to ETL framework
Azure SQL PAAS solution (Managed Instance)
Design and develop views/ macros/ procedures
Design and develop deployment pipeline for SQL objects
Database optimization and elastic scaling
Resilient solution development with high availability
Helps architects/ deployment engineer to integrate data pipelines and Devops chain
What is needed in this role:
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or equivalent
2+ years' experience as a Data Modeller
6+ years' experience as a database designer / modeller / developer
Proven experience of working as a ETL / Data Engineer
Must understands the DevOps concept for deployments of technologies like databases ( Teradata, MS SQL), ETL (Powercenter, Ab Initio, ODI) and microservice (Java, scala, python)
Good knowledge of at least one of major cloud technologies, Azure, AWS or GCP.
A good team-player mentality in agile team, you are willing to take different kinds of tasks to meet sprint commitment and time to time lead the team.
Hadoop general knowledge
Bonus: Azure SQL hands on experience and know-how of Databricks
Join our team and ...
Be a part of an international, diversified team of Software/ML Engineer professionals who are jointly building state of the art Advanced Analytics solution for delivering trusted data and analytical capabilities for the whole bank. We work in a collaborative way and we want to be the best at what we do, and we are always willing to learn and be inspired by new ideas." Raheel Javed, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 22.07.2021.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Raheel Javed, +46 72 520 7069
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5853328
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-08
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment? You will play an important role in taking our Stakeholders to the next level in their Advanced Analytics journey.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Analyse business requirements
Data modelling, mapping, and integration to ETL framework
Azure SQL PAAS solution (Managed Instance)
Design and develop views/ macros/ procedures
Design and develop deployment pipeline for SQL objects
Database optimization and elastic scaling
Resilient solution development with high availability
Helps architects/ deployment engineer to integrate data pipelines and Devops chain
What is needed in this role:
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or equivalent
2+ years' experience as a Data Modeller
6+ years' experience as a database designer / modeller / developer
Proven experience of working as a ETL / Data Engineer
Must understands the DevOps concept for deployments of technologies like databases ( Teradata, MS SQL), ETL (Powercenter, Ab Initio, ODI) and microservice (Java, scala, python)
Good knowledge of at least one of major cloud technologies, Azure, AWS or GCP.
A good team-player mentality in agile team, you are willing to take different kinds of tasks to meet sprint commitment and time to time lead the team.
Hadoop general knowledge
Bonus: Azure SQL hands on experience and know-how of Databricks
Join our team and ...
Be a part of an international, diversified team of Software/ML Engineer professionals who are jointly building state of the art Advanced Analytics solution for delivering trusted data and analytical capabilities for the whole bank. We work in a collaborative way and we want to be the best at what we do, and we are always willing to learn and be inspired by new ideas." Raheel Javed, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 22.07.2021.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Raheel Javed, +46 72 520 7069
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5853328