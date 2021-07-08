SQL Developer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-08Are you passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment? You will play an important role in taking our Stakeholders to the next level in their Advanced Analytics journey.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Analyse business requirementsData modelling, mapping, and integration to ETL frameworkAzure SQL PAAS solution (Managed Instance)Design and develop views/ macros/ proceduresDesign and develop deployment pipeline for SQL objectsDatabase optimization and elastic scalingResilient solution development with high availabilityHelps architects/ deployment engineer to integrate data pipelines and Devops chainWhat is needed in this role:Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or equivalent2+ years' experience as a Data Modeller6+ years' experience as a database designer / modeller / developerProven experience of working as a ETL / Data EngineerMust understands the DevOps concept for deployments of technologies like databases ( Teradata, MS SQL), ETL (Powercenter, Ab Initio, ODI) and microservice (Java, scala, python)Good knowledge of at least one of major cloud technologies, Azure, AWS or GCP.A good team-player mentality in agile team, you are willing to take different kinds of tasks to meet sprint commitment and time to time lead the team.Hadoop general knowledgeBonus: Azure SQL hands on experience and know-how of DatabricksJoin our team and ...Be a part of an international, diversified team of Software/ML Engineer professionals who are jointly building state of the art Advanced Analytics solution for delivering trusted data and analytical capabilities for the whole bank. We work in a collaborative way and we want to be the best at what we do, and we are always willing to learn and be inspired by new ideas." Raheel Javed, your future managerWe look forward to receiving your application by 22.07.2021.Location: StockholmContactsRecruiting manager: Raheel Javed, +46 72 520 7069SACO: Henrik JoelssonFinansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-21Swedbank AB5853328