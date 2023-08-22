SQE Supplier quality engineer
2023-08-22
Supplier Quality Engineer Chassis Vehicle Dynamics Europe
General description of Supplier Network Quality Assurance department
The supplier quality department, belonging to Volvo Group Purchasing, we are driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and wold class. The department is responsible to continuously improve the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts. The three main customers for the Supplier Network Quality department in Europe are Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and Volvo Bus.
Job main description:
Now we have an opportunity to join the SNQ CVD team Europe, as an SQE since one of the team players changed position. We have team members located in Gothenburg, Skövde and Lyon in France. We have a healthy mix with both male and females and age.
Our main purpose is to forester quality culture in everything we do and to sustainably develop our suppliers to world class.
As a member of the CVD supplier network quality team there will be challenging, but mostly rewarding times when quality assuring parts, processes, and capacity in our daily work.
Often starting in concept phases until finished products, leading to high quality products, meeting our requirements for our end-customers.
If you like a huge variety in your day-to-day business this is a great opportunity.
As an APQP ambassador you will during the projects be involved in everything from product development to quality assurance of the production processes on-site at your suppliers. As a consequence of a successful APQP work and preventive supplier quality activities you will sign off the supplier PPAP allowing production to start at the suppliers. The SQE is responsible to secure that the suppliers are delivering according to projects specifications and time plans. He / She shall secure that the supplier can produce the parts according to the specification with the correct and sustainable quality level. In case of supplier caused problem during the development stages, the SQE is entitled to demand improvement plan to secure a successful implementation.
During sourcing phases, you will provide relevant supplier facts as a base for the sourcing cases. You also act as an interface between our operation plants and the suppliers during running production and you will together with our plants minimize disturbance by steering improvements and ensuring solid actions at suppliers. The portfolio includes machining, forging, casting, rubber, tube and pipes and assemblies containing many parts and different technologies.
Qualifications:
You should have an eye for details but also have a good general understanding of the situation, being able to make risk assessments and focus on the right areas. You must be a good communicator and a multicultural team player, both internally Volvo but also towards supplier management team.
The job needs frequent travels (up to 3-4 times per month during some periods)
Preferred bachelor's in engineering, or >5 years of technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree)
Experience from supplier quality work within automotive business
Knowledge in Machining, Forging, Casting, Assembly, Geometry, Surface treatment and Complex assembly processes is beneficial
3 years' experience in a quality position in automotive industry, preferably with PPAP and APQP work
Uses structured approach with good analytical skills and logical thinking, Strong problem-solving abilities
Strong continuous improvement skills
Good English communication skills, both orally and in writing, plus local language
Good general technical knowledge, like reading drawings and technical documents
Good knowledge of automotive quality standards and tools, such as IATF /ISO/TS 16949
Strong organizational and time management skills
Preventive mindset but also leadership when it comes to solve problems and to make decision
Ability to create networks and to lead cross functional activities within multi-cultural teams
Computer skills, Microsoft well managed
Can work with significant independence
Car driving licence.
