Sprinkler Fitter in Skelleftea
2023-01-11
We are looking for a sprinkler fitter. They will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and repairing sprinkler systems. Duties will typically include installing plumbing fixtures, fixing and replacing defective and outdated sprinklers, and soldering and welding pipes, tubes, and fittings designed for sprinklers. Additionally, fitters are expected to test sprinkler systems to ensure that they are well functioning as they wear and tear over time.
Site Location: Skelleftea, Sweden
On a daily basis, the fitter selects pipe sizes and materials, measures and marks pipes for cutting and threading, assembles and secures pipes, tubes and fittings, and turns off heating systems to secure new pipes. They weld and solder pipes to create joints and attach pipes to fixtures. They also layout drawings of full-scale piping systems, and cut and bore holes in pipes, according to blueprints and specifications. These workers also clean and modify current sprinkler systems.
Duties include but are not limited to:
Maintain OSHA and company record of on-site safety training.
Setting out and marking sprinkler locations.
Drilling ceiling fixings.
Working at height.
Carrying out stock takes and orders.
Filling in paperwork.
Carrying out water testing.
Follow all regulations including OSHA, safety, PPE.
Install, repair and maintain fire protection systems including: Fully prefabricated sprinkler systems, Tank & Pump systems, Wet & Dry protection systems, Wet & Dry riser systems, Pre-action detection systems, Gas suppression systems, Hose-reel systems, Foam suppression systems, Fire detection and alarm systems Install underground iron and pvc pipe including installing fire hydrants and PVC valves.
Fit grooved pipe, ductile, copper, and PVC in various mechanical systems.
Certify backflow prevention tester for domestic fire sprinklers.
Certify to braise copper, tack carbon steel, stainless steel, and using tig welding for copper/nickel.
Expectations:
Must be able to read and install from technical drawings.
Working knowledge of construction health & safety procedures is essential. Must hold CSCS / SMSTS card or equivalent.
Have a full understanding of how Sprinkler systems operates.
Liaise with other trade men on site to ensure co-ordination of the sprinkler services align with site requirements (attend daily co-ordination meetings)
Proven experience, fire protection based, with relevant vocational training. Work references required.
Knowledge of national and local codes of practice
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22
E-post: leah@omacfire.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omac Fire AB
(org.nr 559298-3885)
Leah Baker
leah@omacfire.com +44 (0)7883 878 423, +44 (0)7883 878 423
