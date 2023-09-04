Sport Shoe Obsessive + Prototyper
Reed Kram AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Reed Kram AB i Stockholm
KRAM is the art and design studio of Reed Kram and collaborators.
Based in the centre of Stockholm on the waterfront of Södermalm,
KRAM has created artworks, products, spaces, exhibitions and installations for and with Prada, adidas, vitra, Rem Koolhaas / OMA, Herzog & de Meuron, the Museum of Modern Art / New York, Centre Pompidou / Paris.
We are now hiring one or more assistants to work on a new series of experimental athletic footwear.
Experience with shoemaking, patternmaking, sewing, modelmaking, or design software is a plus.
The most important characteristic we look for in colleagues is a positive, optimistic attitude.
KRAM encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds with unique perspectives.
This is a paid position.
To apply please email: work@kram.cc Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-25
E-post: work@kram.cc Arbetsgivare Reed Kram AB
(org.nr 556601-8916)
Söder Mälarstrand 17 (visa karta
)
118 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8085008