Specialists in obstetrics and gynecology for permanent positions!
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2024-03-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
Om jobbet
Are you a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology and thinking about a new job in a new environment?
Are you interested in working in a smaller hospital or in a university hospital? We at Dignus Medical have various vacant positions in Sweden!
Dignus Medical is in need of specialists in obstetrics and gynecology for permanent positions around the country. At Dignus Medical, you get a personal recruiter who helps you find your dream job. You get good advice and guidance throughout the process to take the next step in your career.
Are you interested to know more?
You are more than welcome to contact us!
Please notice that we are only allowed to recruit doctors that holds a licence to practice from a country within the EU.
Marinela Milakovic
Recruiter
Mobile: +46 (0)73-203 47 87marinela@dignusmedical.se
Sevgi Iljazi
Researcher
Mobile: +46 (0)73-203 47 90sevgi@dignusmedical.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: marinela@dignusmedical.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197)
Studentgatan 2 (visa karta
)
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical /Kletor Sverige AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Kletor Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8523054