Specialist People and Organizational Development
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to change the world we live in, and find a purpose in developing our colleagues, leaders and the organization? Do you want to contribute to realizing Volvo Trucks' strategy, by preparing the organization through people and culture initiatives? Then we need you! We are looking for an inspirational professional with a strong interest in Culture & Leadership. Someone with leadership capabilities, a collaborative approach and the ability to concretely deliver on plans.
Do you recognize yourself, please continue to read, as we would love to connect with you.
Who are we, and what can we offer?
The People and Organizational team consist of 7 dedicated professionals. We collaborate closely together and in a project way of working. Our aim is to achieve successful business performance for Volvo Trucks and our customers over time. As Specialist People and Organizational Development Volvo Trucks, you have a global responsibility and work closely with Volvo Trucks executive management team and the broader HR community within Volvo Trucks and within the Volvo Group. You will report to VP People & Organizational Development.
The role
As a Specialist People and Organizational Development at Volvo Trucks, you have a passion for leadership development. You are open to work with other People & Culture topics such as Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management and in this way help the organization to contribute to the Volvo Trucks business success. You are innovative, a good presenter, an influencer and able to move from words to action. You have interpersonal skills and know how to speak comfortable in front of an audience. As a facilitator you bring the best out of people, you encourage individuals and help teams develop their efficiency. Multi-cultural and retail experience will support you in being impactful.
Main responsibilities and activities
Contribute to present and future development initiatives in major People & Culture processes such as Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Management, Engagement, Employer Branding, Competence development, Change Management and Performance management.
Influence, encourage and facilitate leadership development initiatives within all parts of the organization
Together with your colleagues develop high standard Volvo Trucks leadership programs
Contribute to development plans, storytelling and set deliverables in the area of people and organizational development globally in Volvo Trucks
Champion our desired culture aimed at giving Volvo Trucks a strong image as a great place to work and drive growth in Volvo Trucks Leadership Principles
Be a true speaking partner and support to VT HQ, Sales Area and People and Culture in our Markets
Actively interact with stakeholders and contribute to relevant networks
Your profile
We believe you are passionate to contribute to Volvo Trucks Transformation Journey and has a sense of curiosity for solving challenges. You, as well as we do, believe that success in Volvo Trucks is the result of work done by all its dedicated colleagues and partners.
University degree and/or an MBA
Previous international or cross-functional/industry assignments within People and Culture
Preferable 10 years' experience from qualified People and Culture assignments
Proven success in facilitating, leading leadership developments is of strong value. So is also storytelling and communication skills
Experience driving Psychological Safety in an organization is valuable
Fully proficient in Office 365 collaboration tools and comfortable with digital ways of communicating
Strong personal credibility, integrity, and self-leadership
Collaborative and great team player, sharing your strengths as an active team member
Demonstrate strong capacity in building networks and the ability to influence
Strong business acumen and business curiosity
Have an interest in where technology will take us in the future in regards to people and organization, and genuine interest in overall research related to People & Culture
Ability to go from theory to action
Fluent in English
The position is based at Volvo Trucks Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Occasional travelling is required.
At Volvo Trucks we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Trucks Jobbnummer
8288173