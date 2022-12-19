Specialist Nurses To Mora Hospital, Sweden
Public Healthcare in Dalarna/Sweden / Sjuksköterskejobb / Falun Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Falun
2022-12-19
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Public Healthcare in Dalarna/Sweden i Falun
Dalarna is one of 21 regions in Sweden, located in the central part of the country with around 300.000 citizens. In Dalarna you can find beautiful nature, peaceful environments and friendly locals. Dalarna is a popular tourist destination both in the winter and in the summer. There are numerous possibilities to pursue interests such as cycling, hiking, fishing, skiing and swimming. Dalarna offers good communications to both Arlanda Airport as well as to Stockholm. If you want to read more about Dalarna please follow this link: https://www.visitdalarna.se/en.
Region Dalarna is the biggest employer in the county with 8500 employees. Mora hospital is one of two emergency hospitals in the county and it's located in the northern parts of the beautiful Siljan area. The surroundings here invite you to spend time outside all year around and there is a lot of culture in this area. Approximately 80.000 people live here and our patient population doubles during the tourist seasons.
We are currently looking for specialized nurses to join our team at the hospital in Mora. More specifically we are looking for nurses who are specialized in the following areas:
Surgery
Anesthesia
Intensive care
With us you will get a meaningful job where you can make a difference. You will be working with patients of all ages and categories. You will work in close teams with your colleagues at the clinic and there might be possibilities to influence the focus of your own work depending on interest, experience and competence.
Candidate profile:
Registered nurse within EU/EEA
EU/EEA citizenship
Specialization within Surgery, Anesthesia or Intensive care
3 - 5 years of work experience in your field
English language proficiency at CEFR level B2
Good recommendations/references from previous employment
Ability to work in a team with colleagues of all professions
Great focus on qualitative work
Good communication skills
We offer:
A 22 week intensive Swedish course to reach level C1 in order to apply for a Swedish nursing license. More information about our language course can be found here: https://youtu.be/O6JM1271MbE
An education salary during the language course
A modern working environment
A high standard of clinical equipment at our hospitals
Courses and auscultations
A minimum of 25 days of paid vacation per year
A permanent contract conditioned with at least 3 years of service in Region Dalarna
Support with moving costs
Support for partners/spouses to find work opportunities in Dalarna
Applications are processed on an ongoing basis. Chosen candidates will be invited to an interview via Skype with our International Recruitment Team
Applications are processed on an ongoing basis. Chosen candidates will be invited to an interview via Skype with our International Recruitment Team.
We are looking forward to hearing from you - send in your application today!
In this recruitment we cooperate with EURES Arbetsförmedlingen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31
E-post: career@regiondalarna.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Public Healthcare in Dalarna/Sweden
(org.nr 232100-0180)
791 37 FALUN Jobbnummer
7269237