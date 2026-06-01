Specialist in Veterinary Small Animal Surgery, SLU
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Veterinärsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla veterinärsjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-01
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Department of Clinical Sciences
We are seeking a board-certified International specialist (European or American College of Veterinary Surgery (ECVS or ACVS Diplomate) in small animal surgery; alternatively, you hold a recognised national specialist title in small animal surgery.
About the position
As a specialist in surgery at UDS, you will primarily work in the surgery department, postoperative care unit, and ICU. You will provide clinical services in a broad range of surgery cases; orthopaedics, soft tissue, and neurosurgery cases. You are part of our surgical team, which works with excellent veterinary care, teaching, and research. It is a varied and stimulating everyday life in a round-the-clock operation at Sweden's only university animal hospital.
You will support and develop the surgery team, provide guidance and support to veterinary nurses, ensure that the flow through the surgery department is efficient and safe for the patients, supervise and teach students as well as residents and junior veterinarians. You aim to get involved in strategic development and management of the clinic.
Participation in the out-of-hours service is also expected. Collaboration with colleagues within your discipline and across the faculty is a part of the role. Opportunities to engage in ongoing clinical research are available, and you may contribute to lecturing, small group teaching, and assessing veterinary students. A crucial aspect of your work will involve advising and collaborating with veterinarians in other disciplines, such as intensive care and in-patient care. Regular consultations with veterinarians, including referral veterinarians, is an integral part of this role.
You collaborate with our management team, subject representatives, and specialists with the goal of developing our employees in the discipline.
Your profile
We are seeking a board-certified International specialist (European or American College of Veterinary Surgery (ECVS or ACVS Diplomate) in small animal surgery; alternatively, you hold a recognised national specialist title in small animal surgery. You have veterinary credentials from a university in Sweden or another EU/EEA country or from Switzerland or other teaching institution with credentials that are accredited by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education (EAEVE) or the American Veterinary Association (AVMA). It is an advantage if you also hold a PhD or have teaching experience.
Proficiency in English is required, and you either speak a Scandinavian language or are committed to learning Swedish within a time-period of ca 2-3 years.
You are communicative with a strong ability to create and maintain good relationships with customers and colleagues. You have a good ability to involve the surgery team in the daily patient flows.
As a veterinarian at the University Animal Hospital, you have a scientific approach and an interest in evidence-based care and are positive about our learning environment. You are interested in teaching and participating in efforts to create good conditions for research.
As a person, you are structured, methodical, have good self-awareness, can handle stressful situations well, and have a willingness to contribute to the organization. An out-of-hours service with irregular working hours is something you can manage. In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal abilities.
About us
The Department of Clinical Sciences (KV), including the University Animal Hospital (UDS), serves as the centre for clinical research and education at SLU, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. At UDS, veterinary students, veterinarians, and veterinary nurses receive hands-on training, while clinical research is actively conducted. The management team promotes a forward-thinking and supportive environment, encouraging employees to develop their skills and pursue their interests through ongoing professional development.
At SLU University Animal Hospital (UDS), education, research, and advanced veterinary care go hand in hand. We train the veterinarians and veterinary nurses of tomorrow and provide first-class care to pets, competition animals, and livestock. We also share knowledge with the public. By combining established knowledge with the latest research results, we are developing the veterinary care of the future.
Under one roof, we offer healthcare for horses, dogs, cats, and other small animals. In addition to modern, purpose-built facilities, we have access to advanced imaging diagnostics and a veterinary specialist laboratory. UDS's operations also include an outpatient clinic that travels to stables and farms to examine and treat horses and farm animals.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As soon as possible according to the agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 2 July 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Please include in your application: a letter of intent, a CV and copies of appropriate degree certificates.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Head of Small Animal Department
Maria Karlsson maria.b.karlsson@slu.se +4618671378 Jobbnummer
9939642