Specialist in surgery for permanent position in central Sweden
Are you a skilled surgeon / general surgery specialist looking for your next career move? We are supporting a well-established healthcare provider in Sweden in their search for a motivated specialist to join their surgical team.
About the role
Work in a collaborative, multidisciplinary team with a focus on patient-centered care
Manage a diverse mix of elective and acute surgical cases
Opportunities to utilize your expertise fully and develop subspecialty skills
Why this role is attractive
Mentorship and professional guidance from experienced colleagues
Regular opportunities for continued professional development
Supportive work environment with wellness benefits
Who we are looking for
Certified Specialist in Surgery / General Surgery
Team player who values collaboration across specialties
Committed to delivering high-quality, safe surgical care
Looking for a professionally rewarding role in a region offering an excellent quality of life
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with Swedish authorization and specialist recognition, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for accompanying family members
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in surgery
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Interested in new opportunities?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
