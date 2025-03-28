Specialist in Power and Heat Generation
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join Siemens Energy as a Specialist in Power and Heat Generation, where you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy solutions. Imagine developing innovative projects for industrial gas turbines that not only meet market demands but also align with our strategic goals. You will engage with industry trends, ensuring that our offerings are at the forefront of technology and regulatory changes. Your expertise will be vital in communicating market needs to our sales and R&D teams, while also representing Siemens Energy at customer meetings and industry conferences. This is your opportunity to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation, sharing your knowledge with the next generation of specialists.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop projects for both existing and new applications of gas turbines, ensuring alignment with market demands and Siemens Energy's strategic objectives.
* Stay updated on industry trends, defining the evolving role of gas turbines in future energy systems, including advancements in technology and regulatory changes.
* Communicate market demands effectively to sales and R&D teams, providing internal training to keep them informed and prepared.
* Engage with customers and industry organizations, representing Siemens Energy's expertise in operational reliability, environmental impact, and cost efficiency.
* Share your knowledge and experience with emerging specialists, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment within the organization.
What You Bring
* At least 10 years of experience in the power generation industry, with a deep understanding of various power and heat generation technologies.
* Proven presentation skills, with experience in training both customers and colleagues, effectively conveying complex technical information.
* A strong industry network that enables you to connect with key stakeholders and leverage relationships for business development and knowledge sharing.
* A passion for continuous learning and a commitment to fostering a culture of innovation within the team.
* Advanced English proficiency is required; additional language skills are a plus.
About the Team
The team currently consist of 17 colleagues including Thermodynamic Engineers and Bid Managers. You will belong to a global Bid Management organization that is represented in Singapore, China, Austria, the U.S., the U.K., Thailand, Spain and in Sweden. We work with international projects on a global scale that allows you as an individual to interact with colleagues and customers from other continents and cultures.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
