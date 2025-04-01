Specialist in obstetrics and gynecology
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2025-04-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology seeking a rewarding career move?
Join a welcoming healthcare team in a serene Nordic Island community, where your skills in obstetrics, including childbirth care, and a broad gynecological profile will make a significant impact. Enjoy work-life balance, professional growth and the unique lifestyle this beautiful island offers.
About the Island:
This idyllic Nordic Island is home to approximately 30,000 residents and offers a peaceful and family-friendly environment. Surrounded by stunning nature, you'll have access to outdoor activities like hiking, sailing and cycling, along with a safe and inclusive community. The island boasts excellent schools, daycare facilities and job opportunities for partners, making it an ideal location for families.
About the role:
As a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, you will:
Provide high-quality care in obstetrics, with a strong focus on childbirth and prenatal care.
Diagnose and treat a wide range of gynecological conditions.
Work independently while collaborating with a multidisciplinary team, including midwives and nurses.
Mentor and supervise junior doctors (residents and ST-läkare), contributing to their development.
Participate in discussions to improve patient care and develop the services offered.
Requirements:
Holds an EU-recognized specialist certification in obstetrics and gynecology.
Strong communication skills in English and a willingness to learn Swedish (B1 or higher level).
Competence in childbirth management and a broad profile in gynecology.
Team-oriented with the ability to work independently.
An interest in guiding and teaching resident doctors.
Why this opportunity?
Focus on obstetrics and gynecology
Work in a supportive environment where your expertise in childbirth and gynecology is highly valued.
Work-life balance
Shorter working hours and no on-call duties ensure you have time for personal interests and family.
Career development
Opportunities to mentor residents and contribute to the growth of the department, with the potential for leadership roles.
Quality of life
Live in a stunning natural setting with world-class outdoor activities and a relaxed lifestyle.
Family-friendly
Excellent schools, childcare facilities, and a welcoming community make this an ideal location for families.
Opportunities for partners
Diverse local jobs ensure a smooth relocation for your entire family.
What Dignus Medical offers you:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with obtaining Swedish authorization and specialist approvals, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for your family
Access to a free language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Take the next step in your career!
This is your opportunity to advance your career in obstetrics and gynecology while enjoying the balance and lifestyle of living on a Nordic Island. Apply today and explore what this unique opportunity has to offer.
You can also register your CV or sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on future opportunities.
Please notice that we are only allowed to recruit doctors that holds a licence to practice from a country within the EU. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sevgi@dignusmedical.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197)
Studentgatan 2 (visa karta
)
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical /Kletor Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9258409