Specialist in Mobile Device Software Testing
2024-07-22
The job description of a Specialist in Mobile Device Software Testing is quite comprehensive and involves a wide range of responsibilities related to testing software and hardware components. Here's a breakdown of the key responsibilities and tasks mentioned in the job description:
•
Test Strategy and Planning: Defining qualification strategies and executing functionality, compatibility, integration, and reliability testing for complex software applications across multiple platforms, including mobile, desktop, web, and cloud client/server ecosystems.
•
Performance Testing: Designing and executing performance tests, including the development of performance test plans and strategies. This includes generating large datasets and simulating traffic to evaluate and test applications according to industry best practices.
•
Testing & Validation:). Responsible for conducting various types of testing, including Performance Testing, Functional Testing, Stability Testing, Network Testing (across different generations such as 5G, 4G, 3G, IMS, Vo Wifi), Interoperability Testing, Operator Testing, IOT & Smart Device Testing, Certification (GCF GMS), Compliance & Pre-Compliance Testing, Consumer Trials, Compatibility Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, and Automation Testing.
•
End-to-End Responsibility: Ensuring that 4G and 5G products comply 100% with the customer's network design. This involves various components such as 4G DU, 5G RU, 5G DU, CBRS RRHs, DCM, LSM, vLSM, USM, vDCM, and vCU.
•
5G Device Testing: Executing 5G device test solutions, from early chipset development to conformance and carrier acceptance testing. This involves ensuring interoperability and reliable functioning of 5G devices.
•
5G NR Testing: Conducting testing and research and development support related to 5G NR technology, covering Performance, Functionality, Usability, and Communication Protocols.
•
Gps Testing: EM (Emergency) call testing using satellite technology.
•
LTE Testing: Performing testing and validation of LTE basics, physical, logical, and transport channels, as well as various LTE features and call flows, including VOLTE and SIP.
•
Interoperability Testing: Ensure that network equipment and devices can work seamlessly together.
•
KPI Development: Responsible for 4G/5G Key Performance Indicator (KPI) development, field integration/first application test plan development, feature requirements, and performance analysis. Performing functional and KPI testing for various technologies, including LTE, IMS, RAN, FDD-TDD, VoLTE, and VoWiFi
•
Error Verification Testing: Conducting error verification testing, FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air), Sanity, Stress, and stability testing.
•
Real-Time Network Analysis: Conducting expert-level analysis on real-time network issues to identify and resolve problems.
•
Reporting and Documentation: Preparing detailed reports and updating results for issue tracking.
•
Bugs Detection: Proven skills in detecting and regression testing for software bugs.
•
iOS Application Testing: Perform comprehensive testing of iOS applications, including functional, compatibility, and usability testing. Så ansöker du
