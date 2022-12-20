Specialist in general medicine
2022-12-20
, Eksjö
, Aneby
, Sävsjö
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nässjö Läkarhus AB i Nässjö
Are you a specialist in general medicine and look for the opportunity to manage your own clinic in Sweden?
About the clinic
Nässjö Läkarhus, part of CK Klinikerna, focuses on general surgery, plastic surgery, primary care and occupational health care. Nässjö Läkarhus is a private health clinic with agreements with region Jönköping, acting as a care provider to over 3000 patients. Our team consists of 1,20 district doctors, 2 general medicine practitioners (ST), 3 nurses, 1 curator, 1 physiotherapist, 1 nutrition advisor, 1 occupational therapist, 2 assistant nurses, 1 medical podiatrist and administrative staff. There is a patient organisation working closely with the health clinic. The aim of this organisation is to support and work on developments within the clinic.
As a specialist in general medicine at Nässjö läkarhus you will work independently with various tasks. You will be responsible for the medical security of the clinic and you will act as a tutor for our ST-doctors. The focus of the clinic is primary and secondary prevention as well as medical interventions within the home health care (nursing services). We work with the "ren-kalender"- concept, meaning that we work proactively and without patient waiting lists.
You should be able to competently act as a tutor, cooperate with specialist colleagues in your daily work and communicate with the director of health care studies. We value working closely with our patients, with a special focus on continuity and team work.
Qualifications & skills
You possess a Swedish or European specialist expertise in general medicine and you are able to communicate with patients, their relatives and colleagues in Swedish. You should also be able to communicate in written Swedish, for example when dealing with urgent referrals.
You value cooperation within the team and work holistically with every encounter with your patients.
You understand the importance of putting the patient first and treating them with care.
You possess cooperative skills and are attentive towards colleagues and patients. You understand the leading role that the district doctor has in primary health care and you see the pros of working with the LEON-principle.
You are thorough and take responsibility for your tasks.
Experience and knowledge in working with the medical records system Cosmic is advantageous.
It is advantageous if you have an interest in managing your own clinic with a colleague.
Since we value the importance of putting our patients first, we look for motivated colleagues that take responsibility for the group and that are interested in creating a nice work environment.
We offer you
A health clinic that focuses on service, quality and patient security.
Involvement in the planning of medical tools, routines, processes and guidelines.
An opportunity to contribute to the development of Nära vård.
Support in questions regarding business financing, health economy and medical jurisprudence. The form of ownership is negotiable.
Union agreement.
Practical information
Start: According to agreement.
Extent of position: Full time.
Employment type: Permanent (with 6 months trial)
Working hours: 40h/per week, mostly 8-17. Placement on Närakuten may be added.
Where: Nässjö (Eksjö for Närakuten)
Contact us: If this position interests you please send us your application to nassjo.lakarhus@rjl.se
Only candidates with competence relevant for this position will be contacted.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: nassjo.lakarhus@rjl.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nässjö Läkarhus AB
(org.nr 559182-8305)
Mariagatan 30 (visa karta
571 33 NÄSSJÖ Jobbnummer
7275868