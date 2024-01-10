Specialist in General Medicine, Sweden
2024-01-10
The workplace
Primary Care Centre Linden is a well-functioning, health care center located at Kullbergska Hospital in Katrineholm. We are about 50 competent and committed employees with interdisciplinary knowledge who are available for our approximately 13 500 listed inhabitants.
We are working together to achieve a way of working that can better create value/health for our patients.
Now we need you who are passionate about being part of creating the primary care of the future.
We offer you a stimulating and developing working climate with the aim that all employees will feel job satisfaction and professional pride. We want to offer our patients good and close care with continuity and teamwork within and across professional boundaries.
Primary Care Center Linden - Make a difference. Every day.
Your work tasks
You will work as a General Practitioner and you will meet patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, depression, sleep problems, asthma, COPD, joint pain, stomach pain, respiratory infection, skin rashes and much more. As a General Practitioner, you will work with both planned and subacute visits, encounter all different forms of health problems, investigate, and treat many different diseases, but also pay attention to any signs of any condition where the hospital 's technical resources or the expertise of other specialists are needed. The investigation often begins and ends in primary care but can also be supplemented at the hospital. When the hospital's specialist expertise is no longer needed, further check-ups can be carried out by the general practitioner.
As a General Practitioner, you collaborate with other professionals at the health center, nurses, assistant nurses, physiotherapists, psychotherapists, psychologists, dieticians, occupational therapists, medical secretaries, and clinical pharmacists.
We are looking for you who are a specialist in General Medicine within EU/EEA. You are good at communicating to create good relationships with patients, relatives, and colleagues. As a person, you are responsive to our patients' total needs and treat the patient with a professional and humble approach. You are stable, easy to adapt to different situations, easy to collaborate with and likes to work in teams.
Terms of employment
Before start working with us, you need to reach B2 level in the Swedish language. Your employment will start with and introduction period where you combine Swedish language studies to reach the C1 level, with introduction at the clinic. When you have reached license from the Swedish national Board of Health and Welfare and the introduction period is proved satisfactory, it will automatically turn into a permanent employment.
We also open to discuss individual tailored Swedish studies from beginner level, digital or on site.
About Katrineholm
Visit Katrineholm - the official visitors guidehttp://visitkatrineholm.se
Support:
If you are an EU/EEA citizen you may be eligible for support from EURES Sweden Arbetsförmedlingen and the Targeted Mobility Scheme (TMS) Sweden, www.euresmobility.se
In this recruitment we cooperate with EURES Sweden Arbetsförmedlingen and TMS Sweden which means you may apply for the following financial supports:
• An interview allowance to be able to see the place where you will live, work and to meet your future colleagues.
• A preparing language course allowance to reach the B2 level at your current location.
• Relocation allowance to move and start working, and if needed also for your family members.
• Recognition of your qualifications allowance.
Application:
Please send your application to:helena.gustafsson@regionsormland.se
Operations manager
