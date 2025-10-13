Specialist Doctors to Region Dalarna, Sweden
2025-10-13
Region Dalarna is looking for specialist doctors to join our public healthcare system and provide care to the residents of Dalarna. Not only will you have the chance to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare field but you will also be able to enjoy a calmer way of life surrounded by beautiful nature and outdoor opportunities.
Why Choose Dalarna?
Dalarna is one of Sweden's most picturesque regions, located in the central part of the country with around 300,000 inhabitants. Here you will find beautiful nature, peaceful environments and friendly locals. Dalarna is a popular tourist destination, both in winter and summer offering a wide range of outdoor activities. In winter you can enjoy cross-country skiing, downhill skiing,and ice skating, while in summer you can explore the area by hiking, cycling, fishing and swimming in pristine lakes and forests.
Dalarna offers great connections to Arlanda Airport and Stockholm, making for easy travel within Sweden and internationally. For more information about life in Dalarna, please visit: https://www.visitdalarna.se/en
About Region Dalarna
Region Dalarna is the largest employer in the area with 8,500 employees, four hospitals located in Avesta, Falun, Ludvika and Mora, along with a large network of primary care centers. We are responsible for providing high-quality public healthcare to the residents of Dalarna.
As part of Region Dalarna you will have the opportunity to work in modern, well-equipped hospitals and clinics with a strong focus on collaboration across professions. We also offer ample opportunities for professional development and continuing education.
Which specializations are we looking for?
We are currently looking for specialist doctors for several hospitals and clinics in Dalarna, in the following specialties:
• Radiology
• General Medicine
• Internal Medicine
• Intensive care and Anesthesiology
Candidate Profile
To be considered for this role you have to meet the following requirements:
• Registered doctor within the EU/EEA
• EU/EEA citizenship
• A minimum of 5 years of experience in your specialty
• English proficiency at CEFR level B2
• Good recommendations and references from previous employers
• Ability to work effectively in a team with colleagues from various professions
• Strong focus on providing high-quality care
• Excellent communication skills
We Offer
• A 22-week intensive Swedish language course to level C1.
• Educational salary during the language course
• A modern working environment
• At least 25 days of paid vacation per year
• A permanent contract, conditioned with at least 2 years of service in Region Dalarna
• Support with moving costs via EURES/TMS
• Assistance for partner/spouse in finding work opportunities in Dalarna
EURES mobility supports may be available if you apply to this vacancy. Please check https://arbetsformedlingen.se/other-languages/english-engelska/eures-targeted-mobility-scheme-tms-sweden/for-jobseekers
