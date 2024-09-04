Specialist doctor - Psychiatry
Are you a licensed specialist doctor with specialist expertise within psychiatry looking to take the next step in your medical career? Would you like to work at one of the best hospitals in Sweden? Then you have come to the right place!
You are a licensed doctor with specialist competence in psychiatry. It is desirable that you have a few years of experience as well as basic knowledge of IT-systems.
Värnamo Hospital is one of three hospitals in Region Jönköping County. It provides planned and acute specialist care around the clock, every day of the year. The clinic is reasonably large and unified with short decision-making paths and a well-functioning medical group. We offer good development and training opportunities and attach great importance to the well-being of our employees by, for example, making individual adjustments to working methods and schedules.
You will work in a team with a doctor, psychologist, nurse, nurse practitioner, counselor, unit manager and care administrator. An important part of your work is prioritizing and focusing on efficiency and quality care. You will be supported in your work by the clinic management and the medical director. You will be responsible for supervising interns and residents working in psychiatric outpatient care.
Why should you choose Region of Jönköpings County?
We are the county that takes care of you on your journey to Sweden. Our goal is to make sure that you feel confident in your decision to join us here at one of our fine hospitals. Our relocation program will make sure that you will have a smooth and pleasant experience and make sure that you always have someone to turn to. If you are one of the chosen candidates, we will set up a Skype interview followed by a face-to-face interview and visit to our hospital, given that the Skype-meeting turned out successfully.
Relocation services
Learning Swedish
Applying for your Swedish medical licence
Finding accommodation
Relocation
Applying for childcare
Contact with Swedish government agencies
Supporting family members who are moving with you
We will be with you every step of the way in the process and other practical matters in order for you to have the best chances possible to have a great medical career with us.
Questions and application
If you have any questions about the clinical work, please get in touch with Stergios Iatrou, Chief medical officer at stergios.a.iatrou@rjl.se
. If you have any questions about the process or our offer, please contact Karin Andrén, Recruitment specialist, at karin.andrén@rjl.se
