Specialist doctor - Ophthalmology
2023-06-29
Are you a licensed specialist doctor with specialist expertise within ophthalmology looking to take the next step in your medical career? Would you like to work at one of the best hospitals in Sweden? Then you have come to the right place!
You are a licensed specialist doctor within ophthalmology with a focus on paediatric ophthalmology. It is desirable that you have a few years of experience working in paediatric ophthalmology. It is important that you have good theoretical knowledge in paediatric ophthalmology and that you have a genuine interest in the development of this medical area and if you are active in research, we see this as a merit.
The department of Ophthalmology at Ryhov county hospital treat most forms of eye disorders planned visits as well as emergencies. The department also does counseling and follow-ups. To aid us in diagnostics, we have a large number of modern equipment and examination techniques.
At the eye clinic, we work in teams consisting of orthoptists, nurses, opticians, orthoptists and doctors. Together with the team, you will treat children with various eye diseases, disabilities and syndromes, children and adults with strabismus, children born prematurely, and more.
Why should you choose Region of Jönköpings County?
We are the county that takes care of you on your journey to Sweden. Our goal is to make sure that you feel confident in your decision to join us here at one of our fine hospitals. Our relocation program will make sure that you will have a smooth and pleasant experience and make sure that you always have someone to turn to. If you are one of the chosen candidates, we will set up a Skype interview followed by a face-to-face interview and visit to our hospital, given that the Skype-meeting turned out successfully.
Relocation services
Learning Swedish
Applying for your Swedish medical licence
Finding accommodation
Relocation
Applying for childcare
Contact with Swedish government agencies
Supporting family members who are moving with you
We will be with you every step of the way in the process and other practical matters in order for you to have the best chances possible to have a great medical career with us.
Questions and application
If you have any questions about the clinical work, please get in touch with Dan Drobin, Clinic Operations Director at dan.drobin@rjl.se
. If you have any questions about the process or our offer, please contact Marsella Üre, Recruitment specialist, at marsella.ure@rjl.se
We are looking forward to receiving your application no later than August 25th 2023
