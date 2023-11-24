Specialist Design Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you will play a vital role in engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Join us in our journey as we strengthen our team and bring your passion of design engineering, collaborative work and advanced skills to make a significant impact. Contribute to projects that shape new, sustainable solutions and leave a positive legacy for the next generation.
About the Energy Storage Systems Department (ESS):
At ESS, we strive to develop world-class batteries for different applications within the Volvo Group. Our goal is to deliver the most competitive ESS on the market, overseeing the lifecycle of the battery from advanced engineering to product development, manufacturing, and maintenance.
As a member of our team, you will...
• lead the mechanical design teams throughout the industrialization phase and be an active contributor in maturing the mechanical design in close collaboration with other components and systems within the battery. In this role you'll need to collaborate and balance mechanical design with electrical systems, BMS, cell, ect.
With us, you'll play an active and important role when it comes to balancing QDCFS (Quality, Design, Cost, Feature, Sustainability) and keeping close contact with other teams that is related to our areas.
To succeed in this role, we value:
MSc. in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field, or equivalent experience.
More than 8 years of proven skills in mechanical design of traction batteries.
Experience in leading traction battery development through all development phases.
Extensive understanding of battery pack component and system design.
Have a good understanding of the whole electric propulsion system.
Deep knowledge about different material technology.
Experience of balancing different technical attributes like crash, energy density, electrical safety, and durability.
Effective communication skills and the ability to plan, align, and focus on priorities effectively.
Proven experience as a technical x-functional leader.
Knowledge about Volvo groups different applications and architectures.
At least 15 years of design engineering experience in mechanical design, preferably in the automotive industry.
Experience in CREO parametric and Windchill PDMLink.
Genuine passion for design engineering and a willingness to learn and expand skills, particularly in battery technology and its enclosure.
Comfort working in an Agile environment, utilizing work sprints and collaborative decision-making processes.
Fluent spoken and written English proficiency.
Benefits:
A supportive and inclusive work environment that promotes learning, growth, and diversity.
Generous annual time off, increasing with years of service.
Flexible work week arrangements to support work-life balance.
Employee assistance programs for personal and professional support.
Healthcare and wellness benefits, including discounted gym memberships.
We Value Your Wellbeing:
Volvo Group is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering a safe environment that supports personal and professional growth. Join us in shaping a more sustainable tomorrow with your open-mindedness and can-do attitude.
Welcome to Join Our Global Team:
CampX in Gothenburg is our global, multicultural team hub designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational deep work. We encourage curiosity and invite you to reach out with any questions you may have.
Hiring Manager:
Haval Haider haval.haider@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8284970