Specialist Control System Engineer

Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Powertrain Strategic Development you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
You will play a key role in developing and implementing advanced control strategies and algorithms for Fuel Cell Electric Propulsion from concept to product development. You will also perform 1D vehicle dynamics simulations including advanced propulsion concepts and control and take responsibility for the fidelity of the simulation results. Evaluating simulation results and making conclusions about control system performance and its connection to the trade-off between different vehicle features is also a key part of your role.
Your future team
Powertrain Strategic Development has the responsibility to explore and develop new sustainable propulsion solutions, including hydrogen-based propulsion technologies. We are highly skilled engineers acting in an exciting global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. The Software Solution group is the center of expertise in Digital and Software development for advanced propulsion systems.
Who are you?
You are passionate about advancing clean energy solutions in automotive industry. You have a technically deep and broad knowledge about Control Theory, system dynamics and Model-Based control design. You are proficient in translating abstract theoretical concepts into tangible and effective solutions, demonstrating a keen ability to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world implementation. In addition, you are an excellent communicator with the ability to convey complex technical concepts in a clear and concise manner to a broader audience.
Other skills that would be beneficial for this role are:
* PhD in Control Theory, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent
* Expertise in Control Theory, Simulink model-based control development, and modelling of complex physical systems
* Broad understanding of Electrified & Hybrid Powertrain Technologies
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy working in a dynamic team where innovation meets passion. You will have the possibility to grow your technical skills in different fields, follow the latest technology trends, propose and realize new ideas, and share your knowledge with your peers. In this role, you will also grow a professional network across different fields and organizations.
Application screening will start immediately.
CURIOUS AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Behrooz Razaznejad, Director for Software Solutions, +46 31 322190
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to make a meaningful impact, apply now and be a vital part of our journey towards a carbon neutral road transport. Let us shape the future together - your talents can be the catalyst for our success!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
