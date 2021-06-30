Special Projects Assistant - J2 Sourcing AB - Kontorsjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos J2 Sourcing AB

J2 Sourcing AB / Kontorsjobb / Malmö2021-06-30Our business is booming, and we need to expand our Special Projects Team with a new technically skilled co-worker.This is a unique opportunity to become an important part of a business-minded, open, and future oriented company, where your talent will contribute to our continued success.J2 Sourcing is a successful and fast-growing company with an international scope, where you will be working with customers as well as colleagues, from all over the world.Welcome to apply!This is J2J2 Sourcing is an independent distributor of electronics components. We specialize in solving production component shortages for our wide customer base, by using our worldwide network of suppliers. We cut production costs by maintaining the best market expertise in our field and thus unique knowledge on how to make purchases, at the most competitive current prices.We count 60 dedicated colleagues originating from more than 20 different countries around the globe. We have our headquarter based in Malmö, Sweden, a subsidiary in the UK.We love to work hard achieving our goals and we also know how to have fun, celebrate, and learn new things - together.The JobThis is a varied full-time position at our Malmö office. Your daily tasks will include several administrative tasks such as registration of data in our systems, maintaining relations with customers and suppliers, developing, and updating work instructions and processes as well as technical support to the rest of the organization.You will receive a competitive compensation package, with the opportunity for professional growth and development.Your ProfileWe believe that you have a good understanding of electronics production. Previous experience from production preparation is meritorious.You are stimulated by problem solving and use your creativity to find new solutions. You have a good sense of order and the ability to prioritize when the workload and pace are high.You have a natural ability to communicate and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels and possess a lot of business acumen. You speak and write English on a high level and know how to handle Excel efficiently.This is how to applyApply already today, adding your CV and a short motivational letter.Ongoing selection.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-06-30Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-17J2 Sourcing AB5839034