Spare Parts Tendering and Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2023-12-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Our Grid Integration support customers in creating stronger, smarter and greener grids adapted to meet the needs of the changing power landscape. Our system solutions are designed and delivered to provide the highest lifecycle value with the lowest risk.
As Spare Parts Tendering and Project Manager, you will belong to a team in Power Quality Solutions department. There is a high team spirit and collaboration with colleagues throughout the whole organization. This role will benefit your technical competence and at the same time contribute to the energy transaction towards greener solutions.
Your responsibilities
Managing multiple ongoing spare parts tenders and orders where you will interact with customers and suppliers all over the world, both internally and externally.
General tender work including full cost model, commercial terms and conditions and risk management.
General order handling, such as order registration, purchasing and invoicing.
Managing logistics of the orders, including export control.
Be responsible for the operational and the financial reporting of the orders and spare part storage.
Drive for continuous improvements to increase efficiency and quality.
Deliver according to customer expectations within budget and expected quality.
Your background
Most important is to have a drive to learn new tasks and be open to change and personal development.
You are service minded and communicative, organized, and able to prioritize.
Fluency in English, written and spoken is required.
Other languages - Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese or other is added value.
Right attitude and drive is valued high.
We welcome young applicants.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before 10th of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Christian Ritzen, christian.ritzen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Helena Stefansdottir, Helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
