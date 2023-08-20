Spare Part Engineer
2023-08-20
We are looking for a skilled Spare Part Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. As a Spare Part Engineer you are responsible for creating parts information in order to have the right parts at the right time available for the mechanics in the work shops.
Work Description:
Identify and create the structure of a spare part in S-BOM, including chemicals and service parts kitting.
E-BOM analysis and requirements e.g.: (3D data, 2D drawings, correct part names)
Product development dialogue (Discuss technical solutions and part structures)
Change management process with review and analysis of change orders/requests.
To identify and define appropriate spare parts and create S-BOM content including unique aftersales parts (e.g. modified parts, exchange parts, kits, and chemicals) using our parts information strategy as a framework.
Deliver S-BOM information to e.g purchasing, and logistics.
All parts information to be documented in Teamcenter (S-bom). Maintenance work
Full parts breakdown/information in Teamcenter (S-bom)
Experience required:
A degree in Engineering togehter with a minimum 2-3 years of work experience from similar roles.
Skills required:
Fluent in Swedish & English, both written and spoken
Automotive technical knowledge
Skilled in Teamcenter and excel
Excellent communication & Collaboration skills
