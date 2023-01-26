Spare part engineer
2023-01-26
We are looking for a highliy skilled spare part engineer withing automotive industry with minimum of 3 years of working experience from similar roles requested to deliver all spare part breakdown/information in system (Teamcenter). Work location is Gotenburg but its possible to work remote 2-3 days a week.
Purpose
The purpose of the parts information is to offer the right parts at the right time to the mechanics.
Assignment
Identify and create the structure of a spare part in S-BOM, including chemicals and service parts kitting.
The work includes:
E-BOM analysis and requirements e.g.: (3D data, 2D drawings, correct part names)
Product development dialogue (Discuss technical solutions and part structures)
Change management process with review and analysis of change orders/requests.
To identify and define appropriate spare parts and create S-BOM content including unique aftersales parts (e.g. modified parts, exchange parts, kits, and chemicals) using our parts information strategy as a framework.
Deliver S-BOM information to e.g purchasing, and logistics.
All parts information to be documented in Teamcenter (S-bom). Maintenance work
Full parts breakdown/information in Teamcenter (S-bom)
To be able to achieve the expected deliveries the following needs to be considered:
English, both written and spoken
Automotive technical knowledge
Knowledge of Teamcenter and excel
Good communication skills
Minimum of 3 years of working experience as a Spare part engineer
