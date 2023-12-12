Space Manager - 50%
2023-12-12
Job Description
We are looking for a Space Manager to our well-known client in Solna.
The Space Manager is responsible for establishing long-term value-creating business relations with key customers to deliver shopper-centric planograms, merchandising solutions and insight-based assortment recommendations both on category level and for our client's products to ensure above market growth.
Key Responsibilities:
• Contribute to key customers and grow their categories beyond our client brands, focusing on an objective category growth approach.
• Position our client as the go-to company and inspiring leader in priority categories, by showing expertise in space management.
• Develop customer specific planograms incl. merchandising strategy and develop category growth stories for trade meetings together with Category Managers, Key Account Managers and Commercial Activation Managers.
• Extend category strategies into merchandising strategy and deploy to the full organization.
• Perform data analysis and give recommendations in various customer projects.
You report to Nordic Head of Activation and is based in Solna, Sweden. It is possible to work 1 day/week remote.
Company Description
Our client is a multinational company from the USA that operates in pharmaceuticals, health care and medical equipment. They are located in Uppsala, Stockholm and Helsingborg.
Qualifications
• You have a few years' experience from similar role in FMCG/OTC/retailer/related businesses.
• You have solid skills in Space Planning program (Spaceman, Blue Yonder, or similar).
• You understand principles of merchandising strategy and capable of crafting a strategy from shopper insights.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and written.
Personal qualities
As a person, you are analytical, structured, focused and able to set clear priorities.
Admission and Application
Part-time position, 20h/week. The position will start in January, and the assignment is expected to run for 8 months due to parental leave with possibility of extension. A drug test will be required before start. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Solna. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
