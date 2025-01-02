SP-Driver (759256)
2025-01-02
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
Grow with us
About this opportunity
We are looking for a SP-Driver who will supply to Networks' strategy for the Radio Portfolio by leading the development activities for SW solution packages (SPs) that span across technical areas and organizations to secure the SW deliveries in the Radio development projects.
PEU RU Software is a unit in Engineering Unit HW (EUHW), with the exciting role to put SW on the Radio map. We are a global team, dedicated to lead SW development for the Radio portfolio with clear interfaces within EU HW and towards EU Coordinated RAN and EU Cloud RAN. Our organization is built on key competences, innovation and collaboration for business and technology leadership. We are looking for a project manager with R&D and SW development experience, who can take lead of the more sophisticated SPs that involve several technical areas and organizations.
You will be a vital part in driving successful radio SW development for our business and customer needs.
What you will do
• Drive Solution Packages (SPs) work to ensure timely and efficient SP development end-to-end by leading all aspects required and coordinating multiple teams and organizations
• Ensure that project miles stone criteria (F-decisions) are fulfilled, such as definition of done, prioritization and tools support
• Ensure the technical solutions developed fulfill relevant internal and customer requirements.
• Confirm the work is done in line with relevant processes, including F-decision model, design rules and design process.
• Secure estimations, plans and deliveries of the SPs, and handles deviations.
• Tightly agree with all stakeholders, including other SP drivers, to handle changes, dependencies, prioritizations and risks.
• Confirm at SP completion, that the definition of done is fulfilled, SP findings are identified, and remaining items are looked after.
• You need to be determined, with a can-do attitude and a teammate who loves to create results in fast developing projects.
Join our Team
You will bring
• A University degree or equivalent experience (MSc or BSc or equivalent experience)
• Experience from working in SW processes and flows, including usage of solution packages
• Experience from working in R&D projects using the F-model (or similar)
• Experience of the BNEW Radio Portfolio
• A background in SW-design and with that being able to be on top of technical issues in the SPs.
• Presented stakeholder management skills
• Well organized and structured providing clear results
• A proactive approach, determined and able to work independently and as teammate
• Shown ability to communicate both verbal and in writing
• Curious about improved ways of working and providing solutions for how it can be achieved
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
