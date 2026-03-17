Souschef - Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
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NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for an experienced Sous Chef to join the opening team and play a key role in building, launching, and stabilizing kitchen operations from day one.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As Sous Chef at NENI Stockholm, you are the key leader within the kitchen team and a partner to the Head Chef. You play a central role in daily operations, quality control, team development, and ensure smooth service in a high-volume, quality-driven environment. This role requires leadership skills and operational discipline in a high-volume, quality-driven environment.
As an opening Sous Chef, you will actively contribute to:
Pre opening preparation and setup Building and training the kitchen team Establishing routines, standards, and kitchen culture Supporting a successful opening and first year of operations Menu execution and recipe implementation
Who are you?
Full-time availability Proven experience as a Sous Chef or as a strong Junior Sous Chef that is ready for the next step Passion for food, ingredients Background in a high-volume and quality driven restaurants Strong leadership skills with a calm, solution-oriented mindset Knowledge of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine and a strong interest in regional products and seasonality is a plus Comfortable working with kitchen systems and basic administration Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plus EU nationality or valid work permit for Sweden (no applications without a work permit please)
Key ResponsibilitiesKitchen Operations & Quality
Support the Head Chef in daily kitchen operations and service execution. Ensure recipe standards, presentation, and consistency are always maintained Actively lead service, manage sections, and solve operational challenges in real time
Leadership & Team Support
Lead by example while fostering an open, respectful, and trust-based kitchen culture Train, coach, and support kitchen team members during pre-opening and ongoing operations Ensure structured training, coaching, and development for all kitchen employees
Organisation & Control
Assisting Head Chef with ordering, stock control, and inventory routines Monitoring of food waste, mise en place levels, and daily preparation Working closely with the Head Chef closely to control costs and productivity
Safety & Standards
Ensure full compliance with Swedish food safety legislation, hygiene standards, and internal policies Implement and monitor HACCP routines, allergen procedures, and health & safety standards Ensure that cleanliness, structure, and organization are always maintained
Collaboration & Communication
Work closely in front of house, bar, events, to deliver a seamless guest experience Contribute to events, collaborations, special dinners, and brand-building initiatives Act as a key ambassador for NENI Stockholm internally and externally
What's In It for You?
Full time position Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7404704-1899218". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9803648