Sous Chef to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel

In Brasserie 360, we serve classic brasserie dishes made with local ingredients. The menus combine French dishes with healthy options and bar favorites with completely new taste sensations. Brasserie 360 & Bar 360 is our classic brasserie and our genuine hotel bar in a relaxed and international environment
The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is now looking for a committed Sous Chef who will be a key person in the kitchen. You are responsible for the daily operations of approximately 5 colleagues whom you train, support and develop. You report to our Head Chef and you are involved in designing the menu to take our cooking to the next level.
If you are creative, flexible and passionate about delivering first-class food, you could be the right person for the position in our well-knit team. If you also have previous leadership experience in a first-class hotel or catering business, this could be the right role for you.
What do we offer you?
At the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, we offer you a job in a warm and fantastic environment right in the heart of Stockholm. We offer development and career opportunities internally and internationally, and as an employee you also have the opportunity to visit some of our more than 8,000 hotels worldwide at very favorable prices.
Your main duties as Sous Chef at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel include the following:
• Ensure world-class delivery
• Focus on our guests in the first place and ensure that they always have a memorable taste experience.
• Lead, support and develop your colleagues on the shift.
• Participate in menu planning.
• Participating in HACCP controls.
To succeed in the role, we would like you to have:
• Education in and/or at least 5 years' experience as a chef.
• Worked 1-2 years as Sous Chef.
• Experience of leadership and likes to see people grow in their role and thrive at work
• Very good knowledge of Swedish cuisine.
• Good sense of service and a genuine desire to exceed guests' and employees' expectations.
• Good knowledge of spoken English.
Your working hours will vary including evenings and weekends.
The position is 100% permanent employment and we apply a collective agreement.
If you think the above sounds interesting, please submit your CV. We will begin the recruitment process immediately so the role can be filled before the application deadline.
The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, located in the heart of Stockholm, with its 460 guest rooms, restaurant, bar and conference facilities is one of Stockholm's largest international first-class hotels. Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is a place where high expectations are not only met - they are exceeded. Sheraton Stockholm Hotel belongs to Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain with over 8,000 hotels worldwide. Ersättning
