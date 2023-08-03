Sous Chef till Scandic Grand Central, heltid
Scandic Grand Central
A New York-inspired one-of-a-kind hotel and entertainment venue that blends the bustle of the streets, theatre, music, art and design. An eclectic mix of historical and contemporary, located in the heart of Stockholm. For those who appreciate an inspirational international scene steeped in music and culture.
Welcome to a world full of culinary adventures. Enjoy a delicious dinner in Teaterbrasseriet or a refreshing drink in our bar. The relaxed historical setting next door to the Vasa Theatre creates a fantastic atmosphere which bring food and wine into focus.
We are serving an All Day menu and at lunchtime we offer a Plate du Jour.
In the evening we offer a classic A la carte menu with influences from Sweden and around the world.
We are looking for a Sous Chef who is:
- a classic trained chef
- self going ( orders and plans his menus )
- Hands on
- leading the team to perfection
- motivating and training your team to be even better
- happy to go the extra mile
You will be reporting directly to the Executive Chef and you will be his right hand.
You make sure to follow HACCP concepts and that your orders are done in time.
You are a Team Player who likes challenges!
Does this Sounds Interesting and like an opportunity you don't wanna miss out on!?
Apply now to become part of a Fantastic Team!!!
Vi når längre när olikheter bejakas. Hos oss får du utrymme att vara dig själv och utvecklas i den riktning du vill, med trygga villkor och schyssta avtal som grund. Ta med dig dina erfarenheter, ditt engagemang och ditt sätt att tänka till oss - bidra till en kultur där vi bryr oss på riktigt: om varandra, våra gäster och vår planet. Välkommen till Scandic.
Delar du våra värderingar?
BE A PRO BE YOU BE CARING BE BOLD Ersättning
