Sous Chef (Lunch) - Giorgio's Trattoria Fältöversten

Primo Giorgios AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2026-05-08


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Ciao Amici
Join the the team at Trattoria Giorgio's
Think Milan in the 1960s: Adriano Celentano on the speakers, Negronis flowing steadily from the bar, and a warm, buzzing trattoria where conversations never seem to end. That's the feeling we've just brought to Fältöversten at Karlaplan with Trattoria Giorgio's, a new Italian living room in the heart of Östermalm.
Here, Italian passion, community and modern energy meet historic elegance and timeless design. The rooms breathe warmth and presence, a place where dinners stretch late into the evening and the love for authentic Mediterranean cuisine is always at the centre. Trattoria Giorgio's is part of Urban Italian Group (UIG), a fast-growing family of 15 Italian and Spanish-inspired restaurants across Sweden & Spain. Together we are around 450 colleagues serving over 4,000 guests every day, and now we're building our new team in Stockholm. If you want to be part of creating genuine, Italian-style hospitality every day, this might be the place for you.
Our Culture and Values
We believe we work with people, not food.
Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are our guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and The Role
This role is for a Sous Chef who takes ownership of the daily kitchen operation, with a particular focus on leading the lunch service.
You will be responsible for running and developing the lunch operation, including alternating and planning the lunch menu on a daily basis together with the Head Chef and according to the needs of the business. The role requires structure, consistency, and the ability to lead the kitchen during fast-paced services while maintaining quality and standards.
The Sous Chef plays a key role in the daily flow of the kitchen by supporting the team, coordinating service, and ensuring execution across preparation, production, and service. In the absence of the Head Chef, you are expected to lead the kitchen operation and support the team in both service and planning.
If you value responsibility, leadership, and being closely involved in the daily operation of a high-volume kitchen, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Kitchen Leadership & Operations

Lead and oversee the daily lunch operation

Plan, alternate, and execute the lunch menu on a daily basis

Support and participate in the preparation and production of all food

Ensure dishes are prepared and presented according to recipes, portioning, and quality standards

Monitor food quality during and after preparation, making adjustments when needed

Step in to lead the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence

Team Management

Support scheduling and daily coordination of kitchen staff

Assist in training and developing BOH team members according to company standards

Act as a role model in performance, teamwork, and kitchen culture

Quality, Safety & Compliance

Ensure the kitchen operates in line with health and safety regulations

Support equipment inspections and preventive maintenance routines

Financial & Administrative Responsibility

Assist with ordering and receiving food products and kitchen supplies

Help monitor waste levels and maintain strong stock control

Key Requirements

Strong leadership skills

Ability to perform consistently in a high-volume environment

Experience planning and managing lunch operations

Ability to work with daily menu changes and seasonal adjustments

Proficient financial awareness and cost understanding

Ability to build and maintain a strong team culture

Excellent time management

Your Benefits & What to Expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.

Rewarding salary + tips

5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague

Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts

Flexible contracts tailored to your needs

Best on the market growth opportunities

Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations

Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan

Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off

The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out

International trips and possibility to work abroad

Friends for life

Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)

Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023

Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024

Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025

Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine

Så ansöker du
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Jobbnummer
9901354

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