Sous Chef (Lunch) - Giorgio's Trattoria Fältöversten
Primo Giorgios AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Primo Giorgios AB i Stockholm
Ciao Amici
Join the the team at Trattoria Giorgio's
Think Milan in the 1960s: Adriano Celentano on the speakers, Negronis flowing steadily from the bar, and a warm, buzzing trattoria where conversations never seem to end. That's the feeling we've just brought to Fältöversten at Karlaplan with Trattoria Giorgio's, a new Italian living room in the heart of Östermalm.
Here, Italian passion, community and modern energy meet historic elegance and timeless design. The rooms breathe warmth and presence, a place where dinners stretch late into the evening and the love for authentic Mediterranean cuisine is always at the centre. Trattoria Giorgio's is part of Urban Italian Group (UIG), a fast-growing family of 15 Italian and Spanish-inspired restaurants across Sweden & Spain. Together we are around 450 colleagues serving over 4,000 guests every day, and now we're building our new team in Stockholm. If you want to be part of creating genuine, Italian-style hospitality every day, this might be the place for you.
Our Culture and Values
We believe we work with people, not food.
Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are our guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and The Role
This role is for a Sous Chef who takes ownership of the daily kitchen operation, with a particular focus on leading the lunch service.
You will be responsible for running and developing the lunch operation, including alternating and planning the lunch menu on a daily basis together with the Head Chef and according to the needs of the business. The role requires structure, consistency, and the ability to lead the kitchen during fast-paced services while maintaining quality and standards.
The Sous Chef plays a key role in the daily flow of the kitchen by supporting the team, coordinating service, and ensuring execution across preparation, production, and service. In the absence of the Head Chef, you are expected to lead the kitchen operation and support the team in both service and planning.
If you value responsibility, leadership, and being closely involved in the daily operation of a high-volume kitchen, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Kitchen Leadership & Operations
Lead and oversee the daily lunch operation
Plan, alternate, and execute the lunch menu on a daily basis
Support and participate in the preparation and production of all food
Ensure dishes are prepared and presented according to recipes, portioning, and quality standards
Monitor food quality during and after preparation, making adjustments when needed
Step in to lead the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence
Team Management
Support scheduling and daily coordination of kitchen staff
Assist in training and developing BOH team members according to company standards
Act as a role model in performance, teamwork, and kitchen culture
Quality, Safety & Compliance
Ensure the kitchen operates in line with health and safety regulations
Support equipment inspections and preventive maintenance routines
Financial & Administrative Responsibility
Assist with ordering and receiving food products and kitchen supplies
Help monitor waste levels and maintain strong stock control
Key Requirements
Strong leadership skills
Ability to perform consistently in a high-volume environment
Experience planning and managing lunch operations
Ability to work with daily menu changes and seasonal adjustments
Proficient financial awareness and cost understanding
Ability to build and maintain a strong team culture
Excellent time management
Your Benefits & What to Expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary + tips
5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901354