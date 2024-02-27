Sous Chef Fulltime
2024-02-27
about the job
Be Part of Our Nominated Team!
Join us at Cane Rum Society, where we celebrate the rich and authentic flavors of the Caribbean. Recognized as a nominee for the Best Specialty
Bar in Sweden 2022 & 2023 by the Nordic Bar Show, our restaurant is a gem in the heart of Karolinska.
We are on the lookout for a skilled and passionate Sous Chef to join our journey and help us elevate our culinary story.
Your Role: A Taste of the Caribbean
In the role of Sous Chef, you will be instrumental in delivering a superior guest experience.
Collaborating closely with our Executive Head Chef, you will be at the heart of organizing, planning, and directing our kitchen's daily operations.
Your enthusiasm for food, especially Caribbean cuisine, will be essential in driving our culinary team's success.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborating with the Executive Head Chef in managing cost controls and crafting innovative menus.
Launching new culinary experiences in tandem with our marketing and culinary team.
Leading a high-performance kitchen team, ensuring excellence and hospitality in each service period.
Ensuring a clean, safe, and health code-compliant kitchen environment.
Maintaining our commitment to high standards of food quality,
preparation, recipes, and presentation.
Accurately completing administrative tasks on time.
Offering feedback and guidance to the team, fostering a culture of growth and development.
What We Expect From You:
2 - 5 years of Sous Chef experience in high-tempo kitchens.
A deep-seated passion for food, with a special interest in Caribbean or culturally diverse cuisines.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, and experience in restaurant scheduling, inventory, and purchasing.
Fluency in English is preferred.
The ability to stand and walk for extended periods.
Working Hours & Benefits:
This permanent position requires a flexible schedule evenings and weekends, with a 6-month trial period.
Salary and terms are per agreement.
Why Join Cane Rum Society?
This opportunity is more than a job. It's a chance to be part of a unique and celebrated team.
You'll have the opportunity to bring joy and authentic Caribbean experiences to our guests.
We offer a dynamic work environment, professional growth opportunities, and a team as passionate about food and culture as you are.
Ready to Bring Your Flavor to Our Table?
If you are excited to showcase your culinary skills and be part of a recognized team, we would love to hear from you.
Apply today to be the Sous Chef at Cane Rum Society and begin your journey in creating unforgettable dining experiences.
Apply Now!
We encourage women chefs and all who bring diverse experiences and perspectives to apply.
