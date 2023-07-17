Sous chef Basta Stockholm
Ragazzi, Sweden's hottest restaurant group is looking for talented sous chef to become part of one of the busiest Italian kitchen in town, Basta Stockholm!
Do you believe you are up for a challenge, being part of the fastest growing Italian restaurant group in Sweden & Scandinavia!? Urban Italian Group welcomes you to be part of the coolest Italian restaurant expansion stories written until this day in Sweden!
The team behind Urban Italian Group is the creator of Basta restaurants (https://www.restaurangbasta.se/)
( IG Basta (https://www.instagram.com/basta_urbanitalian/))
and Florentine (https://www.florentine.se/)
( IG Florentine (https://www.instagram.com/florentine_urbantrattoria/))
where we serve weekly over 4000 guests in our 7 restaurants.
The greatest asset of each of our restaurants is the Team composed of passionate and humble individuals. Our core values that we live our days by are Authenticity, Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship. Cooking delicious food is in our blood but so is also being a great colleague and a teammate!
For us cooking has no boundaries. We use tradition as a source of inspiration but we always give each dish our own twist with modern cooking techniques & tastes. The menu consists of antipasti, pasta fresca, pizza Napoletana, secondi with a famous Bistecca alla Fiorentina and dolci. All dishes are cooked from scratch, 100% homemade and composed of top-quality Italian ingredients ensuring great taste for the best culinary experience that comfort food can offer.
The ideal candidate will be:
Passionate and knowledgeable about Italian food
Experienced from high volume á la carte restaurants
Experienced as a sous chef or very experienced as á la carte chef
Able to directs food preparation and collaborate with executive chef
A natural leader, able to inspire, train, motivate and develop a large brigade (10 chefs and 4 KP's)
Able to work under pressure
Ensuring that all food is of excellent quality and served in a timely manner
Able to demonstrate a strong understanding of kitchen financials - staff cost, food costing
Ensuring that all safety and sanitation standards in the kitchen are met
In return we offer:
• Full time employment with a probation period of 6 months
• Ongoing training and career development for those who want to grow inside the company
• Referral scheme
• Employees mobility inside Sweden working in our Basta restaurants
• The chance to work with top quality ingredients, in a well-equipped environment, with a motivated and friendly team
Language required: English (spoken level)
Job types: Full-time,
How to apply: please send your CV to kristjan@urbanitaliangroup.se
