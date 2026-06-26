Sous Chef
Radisson Hotel & Congress AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Radisson Hotel & Congress AB i Stockholm
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos. People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
Are you a passionate culinary professional who thrives on leading teams, driving quality, and delivering exceptional guest experiences?
At Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, we are looking for a Sous Chef who combines operational excellence with creativity and leadership. In this role, you are not only a key support to the Assistant Head Chef but also a hands-on leader on the floor, ensuring the kitchen runs smoothly while inspiring the team to consistently exceed guest expectations.
Key Responsibilities
As Sous Chef, you will play a vital role in both culinary execution and daily kitchen leadership:
Oversee and actively participate in the day-to-day kitchen operations, ensuring smooth service across all outlets
Lead shifts with a hands-on approach, supervising, guiding, and motivating the team
Ensure all dishes are prepared and presented to the highest quality, consistency, and brand standards
Support scheduling, training, and development of team members to build a high-performing kitchen team
Take ownership of operational flow, ensuring efficient service, organization, and teamwork under pressure
Drive guest satisfaction by maintaining quality and responding quickly to feedback or challenges
Collaborate closely with the Head Chef on menu execution, cost control, stock management, and purchasing
Monitor and manage waste, margins, and productivity levels to meet financial targets
Ensure strict adherence to food safety, hygiene, HACCP, and legal requirements
Act as a role model for the team by promoting a positive, respectful, and inclusive work environment
You are a confident and structured leader who thrives in a fast-paced kitchen and takes pride in developing both people and performance:
Proven experience as a Sous Chef, Junior Sous Chef, or strong Kitchen Supervisor ready to step up
Strong leadership skills with the ability to coach, support, and hold teams accountable
A hands-on, solution-oriented mindset with a natural ability to prioritize
Excellent communication and organizational skills
Passion for quality food, operational excellence, and guest satisfaction
Strong understanding of cost control, stock management, and kitchen KPIs
High level of integrity and ability to perform in an environment that demands excellence
Comfortable working with digital systems and kitchen management tools
Why Join Radisson Hotel Group?
Live the Magic of Hospitality - Be part of a team that creates exceptional experiences and memorable moments every day. Let your Yes I Can! spirit shine as you bring hospitality to life.
Build a Great Career - No matter your background or experience, we invest in your growth, learning, and career development—helping you reach your full potential.
Experience the Team Spirit - Join a workplace that's inclusive, fun, and meaningful. We celebrate diversity, support one another and foster a sense of belonging through our Employee Resource Groups and inclusion initiatives.
Lead with Your Ambition - Your ideas, passion and drive matter! We empower you to make a difference—in hospitality, your community and beyond.
Enjoy Global & Local Perks - No matter where you're located, you'll enjoy exclusive global benefits - like special hotel rates for you and your loved ones at our hotels worldwide. Plus, you'll have access to local perks and rewards tailored to your country, making your experience even more rewarding!
Enjoy benefits such as - up to 53% off your stay as a Team Member at over 1,500 Radisson Hotels worldwide
Guaranteed minimum of 30% off for your Friends & Family
Exclusive Discounts on Breakfast, Food & Beverage, Spa and more
Join us in shaping the future of hospitality! If you're ready to bring your talent, energy, and passion, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and let's make every moment matter.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds, abilities, and experiences. If you need any adjustments during the application process, please let us know. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: robert.stridsberg@radissonblu.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radisson Hotel & Congress AB
(org.nr 556787-3061)
Nils Ericsons Plan 4 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel Jobbnummer
9982009