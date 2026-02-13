Sous Chef - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2026-02-13
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for a new member to join our fantastic kitchen team in the position of Sous Chef If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
As Sous Chef, you will be responsible for the planning, preparation, and ensuring exceptional food quality, presentation, and timely service. You will lead and manage the kitchen team, uphold the highest hygiene standards, and maintain effective cost control.
Main responsibilities:
Manage the daily operation of our kitchen and stewarding teams, actively participating in service.
Help Head chefs to develop menus as required seasonally to fit our different concepts and needs.
Calculate the cost and price menus accordingly
Supervise the production of quality food products in the department ensuring high standards are always kept
Develop a strategy plan for the minimization of food wastage
To assure the development and coaching/training all kitchen team members
To oversee the daily ordering of the necessary food products
To overview the HACCP control of our operation ensuring we are adhering to the set regulations
Act on kitchen related guest requests and problems in a manner that follows the hotels vision and policies
Qualifications:
You are a creative team player who thrives in a high-pace kitchen operation making exceptionally high-quality food.
In addition,
You have at least 3-year experience working in similar position in a high-level restaurant or hotel kitchen.
Creative personality who enjoys developing concepts and thinking outside the box.
Experienced in developing high level menus.
Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to inspire and manage a team.
Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards.
Out-going personality who has an easy way communicating with colleagues and guests.
Good sense of service and a genuine desire to exceed guests' and employees' expectations.
You enjoy structure and have good organizational skills.
High professional ethics.
Luxury hospitality is your passion, and you have a genuine love for food.
Able to fluently communicate verbally in English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective agreements.
* Great opportunities for career growth.
* A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Does this position sound interesting and like a good fit for you?
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
9741644