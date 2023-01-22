Sous Chef - New Italian Trattoria Florentine
Ragazzi, new Italian restaurant Florentine is in town!
In April 2023 will Sweden see the biggest opening of any Italian restaurant until this date! Do you believe you are up for a challenge, being part of the fastes growing Italian restaurant group in Sweden & Scandinavia!? Urban Italian Group welcomes you to be part of coolest Italian restaurant expansion stories written until this day in Sweden!
The team behind Urban Italian Group is the creator of Basta restaurants (https://www.restaurangbasta.se/)
where we weekly serve over 3000 guests in 6 restaurants. The greatest asset of each and every of our restaurant is the Team composed of passionate and humble individuals. Our core values that we live our days by are Authenticity, Passion, Trust, Enterprenuership. Cooking delicious food is in our blood but so is also being a great colleage and a teammate!
We call our food at Florentine for "urban Italian cousine". Using traditon as source of inspiration while giving each dish our own twist with modern cooking techniques & tastes. The menu consist of antipasti, pasta fresca, pizza Napoletana, secondi with a famouse Bisteca alla Fiorentine and dolci. All dishes are cooked from scratch, 100% home made and composed of top-quality Italian ingredients ensuring great taste for best culinary experience that comfort food can offer.
The ideal candidate will be:
Passionate and knowledgeable about Italian food
Experienced as a sous chef or very experiened as á la carte chef
Able to directs food preparation and collaborate with executive chef
A natural leader, able to inspire, train, motivate and develop a large brigade (8 chefs and 4 KP's)
Able to work under pressure
Ensuring that all food is of excellent quality and served in a timely manner
Able to demonstrate a strong understanding of kitchen financials - staff cost, food costing
Ensuring that all safety and sanitation standards in the kitchen are met
In return we offer:
Full time employment with a probation period of 6 months
Ongoing training and career development for those who want to grow inside the company
Referral scheme
The chance to work with top quality ingredients, in a well-equipped environment, with a motivated and friendly team
In case of any questions, feel free to call our head chef Kristjan: 079 341 49 01
