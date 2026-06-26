Sous Chef - Lola Maria
UIG MFF AB / Kockjobb / Malmö Visa alla kockjobb i Malmö
2026-06-26
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Hola Malmö! 🇪🇸
Lola Maria is our vibrant Spanish tapas concept at Lilla Torg, inspired by the flavours, warmth and energy of southern Spain. Here, it's not just about great food and wine, but about people, atmosphere and the moments that make guests want to come back again and again.
Lola Maria is part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) the team behind several successful restaurant concepts: Basta, our colourful Italian casual dining brand, Florentine, our international upscale trattoria, and Trattoria Giorgio's, inspired by the elegant buzz of 1960s Milan. Together we are a growing family of 350+ passionate people serving over 3,000 guests every day.
Now we're building the team for this new chapter and we're looking for people who want to be part of something more than just a restaurant.
About You & The Role
This role is for a Sous Chef who takes pride in doing things properly and building strong results over time.
You will work in a structured, high-volume kitchen with clear standards. The days are busy and demanding, and the rhythm can be intense, but the satisfaction comes from keeping the kitchen running smoothly, supporting the team, and maintaining quality under pressure. Your impact is felt in how the service flows, how the team performs, and how standards are upheld every day.
Progress here doesn't come from fast titles or constant change. It comes from consistency, feedback, and taking responsibility in the daily operation. Sous Chefs who do well enjoy being a steady presence in the kitchen, coaching others, solving problems during service, and taking real ownership of execution together with the Head Chef.
If you value responsibility, clear expectations, and the feeling of finishing a service knowing the team performed well because of your leadership, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Kitchen Leadership & Operations
Support and participate in the preparation and production of all food
Ensure dishes are prepared and presented according to recipes, portioning, and quality standards
Monitor food quality during and after preparation, making adjustments when needed
Step in to lead the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence
Team Management
Support scheduling and daily coordination of kitchen staff
Assist in training and developing BOH team members according to company standards
Act as a role model in performance, teamwork, and kitchen culture
Quality, Safety & Compliance
Ensure the kitchen operates in line with health and safety regulations
Support equipment inspections and preventive maintenance routines
Financial & Administrative Responsibility
Assist with ordering and receiving food products and kitchen supplies
Help monitor waste levels and maintain strong stock control
Key Requirements
Strong leadership skills
Ability to perform consistently in a high-volume environment
Proficient financial awareness and cost understanding
Ability to build and maintain a world-class team culture
Excellent time management
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Competitive market salary + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
5000SEK referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7976750-2072830". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UIG MFF AB
(org.nr 559515-2884), https://lolamaria.teamtailor.com
Mäster Johansgatan 17 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Lola Maria Jobbnummer
9980704