Sourcing Manager to Procurement Distribution Sweden & Gotlands Elnät
2024-02-23
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Unit Distribution Sweden operates the largest electricity distribution network in Sweden. We connect new network customers and also maintain and invest in our network assets to give our customers a high quality supply 24/7. In addition to this, we measure and report our customer's electricity consumption and generation. We are an efficient electricity distributor with quality of supply exceeding stakeholders' expectations, and an enabler of sustainable energy.
Gotlands Elnät operates the electricity distribution network on Gotland and other utility services in the island of Gotland.
Job Description
Do you want to be an enabler of renewable energy transition through electrification?
We are now looking for a Sourcing Manager to join our team of +15 procurement professionals. The team is functionally divided into a strategic team of Category Managers and SRM Specialist, and a tactical team of +7 Sourcing Managers tendering construction projects, employer provided material for projects and making call-offs under existing framework agreements.
Jointly we support Vattenfall Distribution including Gotlands Elnät in fulfilling their respective targets for both CAPEX and OPEX, and thereby enabling climate transition through electrification of industries and households.
The opportunity
As Sourcing Manager you will be part of Vattenfall Staff Function Procurement. In this role the emphasis will be on performing a mix of sourcing initiatives for equipment and material provided to construction projects such as power transformers and/or tenders for construction projects for regional- and local network projects such as large substation projects and large OH-line projects.
Emphasis will be on the sourcing of strategy material used in projects and provided to business during the operation and maintenance phases of the asset lifecycle.
