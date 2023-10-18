Sourcing Manager to Norvida
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Norvida
Norvida are not just about meat; they are about the future of taste, fairness and sustainability. As the leading meat import company in the Nordic region, they guide their customers in the world of meat, envisioning a tastier and smarter future.
Established in Stockholm 1990, they serve the retail, food service, and food industry with a presence in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Brazil. Explore their brands, including Naturkött®, KöttkulturTM and many more. Norvida embodies values of competence, commitment, care, commerce, and challenge.
Sourcing Manager
The role reports directly to Norvida's Sourcing Director and will oversee the company's sourcing strategy regarding their Prepared-category. This is one of Norvida's two Sourcing Managers and you will work in close collaboration with the company's Sourcing Director, suppliers and other teams at Norvida, especially their supply chain and commercial teams.
At Norvida, everybody is a team player and you will play a crucial role in their decision-making process, emphasizing the need for collaboration among your own and with other teams.
Main responsibilities: Continuously develop Norvida's sourcing strategy, with a special focus on prepared categories such as poultry, burgers, minced, sausage, sliced production.
Source and secure relevant volumes, the most competitive prices, drive category analysis and assortment developments.
Optimize and further develop processes for your categories at Norvida's own production site, Specialchark.
Broaden the company's assortment, helping drive continuous sales 365 days a year.
About you
You are enthusiastic about developing long term relationships and curating a world class assortment. A highly motivated self-starter, you excel in teamwork and in building strong relationships with both colleagues and suppliers. Challenges drive you, and you possess a strong business orientation with strong analytical skills.
Qualifications: University degree in Business or another relevant field.
Strong experience from sourcing and developing sourcing strategies, preferably from within the food industry.
You are a self-motivated doer who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty.
Strong communication skills, both written and oral.
Excellent skills in Office 360, especially Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent in Swedish and English, proficiency in another Nordic language is a bonus.
Practical details:
Start: As soon as possible or by agreement
Extent: Full-time
Location: Stockholm
Does the role as Sourcing Manager to Norvida sound interesting? The selection is ongoing so do not hesitate to apply today! We at Needo look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Norvida Aktiebolag Kontakt
Beata Ström beata@needo.se Jobbnummer
8201100