Sourcing Manager to company in the automotive industry - Södertälje
2023-12-12
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for Sourcing Manager to our client, a world-leading supplier of transport solutions that, together with its customers and partners, drives the transition to a sustainable transport system. This position is within the team for Sheet Metal, Pipes and Fasteners and you will be purchasing parts where the company owns the design. You will work from the office in Södertälje, with the possibility to work partially remotely. Travel is a part of the position.
Your daily tasks
As a Sourcing Manager you are the purchasing representative in the development projects. You work cross functionally, both internally with R&D, Production and Market as well as externally with suppliers. Your main tasks are setting strategies for material groups and suppliers, negotiate prices and other terms and conditions, review technical specifications from a commercial point of view and create and follow up time plans for different purchasing activities. You will handle complex technical questions and at the same time have a big commercial responsibility within the projects.
Your characteristics
We are looking for someone who is driven, committed, and always strives to deliver the highest quality. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. Furthermore, you have a very strong interest in business and technology, are result and goal oriented and can handle stress and manage several topics at once. You will have a lot of contacts and will present and motivate your cases in different settings. It is thus of great importance that you can communicate in both speech and writing, have integrity and like meeting new people and create networks. As a person you are positive and contributes to a good atmosphere in the team, even though the work tempo sometimes is high. Since many topics will be handled at once it is important that you are analytical, structured and solution-driven.
Submit an expression of interest today, we look forward to getting to know you!
Qualifications:
Master of science, economics or have gained similar knowledge in another way
Previous experience of purchasing, or other commercial work and have a passion for business
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious
Experience of design and production processes from the manufacturing industry
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2024-04-30. Start 2024-01-02.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34294 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
