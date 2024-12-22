Sourcing Manager for Project Purchasing Hoses & Rubber
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you passionate about business, with a knack for technology and engineering? Are you a go-getter who exercises initiative and thrives in a positive environment? If so, we want you on our team. We are seeking an enthusiastic, goal-driven individual to fill the position of a Sourcing Manager.
Overview of the Position
We are specialized in the procurement of all hoses within development projects of the whole TRATON group. You will support the team of project purchasers with various tasks, such as sending requests for quotations, negotiating, placing orders, sending PPAP requests, and managing product changes. This enables you to be at the forefront of all ongoing projects and innovations that will form our future - sustainable transport solutions.
Why Join Our Team?
Positive and Open-minded Culture
We believe in fostering a positive and open-minded culture within our organization. This doesn't only create a pleasant working environment, but it also promotes creativity, encourages problem-solving, and drives innovation. Being part of our team means you'll be valued and respected for your unique perspective and contributions. We understand that every team member brings something different to the table, and we celebrate these differences as they lead to richer discussions, broader viewpoints, and better solutions. We are currently a team of seven purchasers with different backgrounds, experiences, and competences. The team is characterized by openness, inclusion, and a supportive way of working. A helping hand is always provided and appreciated between team members. That said, we would like you to join us on Scania's extraordinary journey into a sustainable transport solution.
Goal-Orientation and Self-Drive
Our team values goal-orientation and self-drive, seeing them as key elements for personal growth and organizational success. We believe that a strong sense of purpose and a drive to achieve are instrumental in meeting objectives, overcoming challenges, and pushing boundaries. As a Sourcing Manager, you'll have the chance to set your goals, work towards them at your pace, and revel in the satisfaction that comes with each accomplishment.
Positive Energy
Positive energy is contagious - it fosters enthusiasm, boosts morale, and encourages cooperation. In our organization, we value individuals who can infuse positivity into their work, even in the face of challenges. Positivity helps us to persevere, remain focused on our goals, and maintain a productive work environment. Your positive attitude can influence your colleagues, suppliers, and customers, thereby enhancing relationships and improving business outcomes.
Your profile
A Master's degree is highly desirable for this role. With such qualifications, you'll be equipped with the technical knowledge needed to understand the R&D as well as the suppliers. Additionally, you'll have a grasp on business principles that will help you make the right decisions. That said, we also recognize equivalent experience and are open to candidates who can demonstrate the necessary skills and knowledge, even if they come from a different educational background.
Our ideal candidate is someone who has a genuine interest in commerce and a passion for doing business. This passion fuels curiosity, initiative, and persistence - all crucial qualities for success in the role of a Sourcing Manager. A strong commercial interest will enable you to stay updated on market trends, understand supplier strategies, and negotiate contracts effectively. It's this passion that can transform routine purchasing tasks into strategic business activities.
As a Sourcing Manager, clear, professional, and persuasive communication is paramount. Whether you're liaising with suppliers, collaborating with colleagues, or reporting to management, your ability to communicate effectively will significantly impact your success. You'll need to be persuasive when negotiating deals, clear when conveying information, and professional at all times. These communication skills will not only aid in your daily tasks but also help build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. Fluency in English is a must for this role, as it's the primary language of our international business operations. However, proficiency in Swedish and/or German is a plus.
Me as a Manager
As a manager, I know that people are our greatest assets and my main task is to develop you even further. I get motivated by supporting and developing each individual as well as the team so that the team becomes greater than the sum of its members.
For more information
If you believe you have what it takes to excel as a Sourcing Manager for Project Purchasing Hoses, I would love to hear from you. Consider this not just a job, but an opportunity to grow, learn, and make a real impact. Please contact Marcus Niclasson, Manager Project Purchasing Exterior, +46 8 553 826 98.
Application
Don't wait - take the leap, apply now, and let's achieve great things together! It is a great first role to be part of a purchasing organization and developing towards a Sourcing Manager career.
Apply on our website and your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than 19th of January 2025.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position.
