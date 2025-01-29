Sourcing Manager Commercial to Travel Company
2025-01-29
Are you an experienced procurement professional looking for your next challenge? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where strategic sourcing and supplier negotiations drive business value? If so, this opportunity is for you! Join a leading company in the travel industry as a Sourcing Manager Commercial, where you will play a key role in optimizing procurement processes and supplier relationships.
This full-time assignment is based in Stockholm, starting asapuntil September 1, 2025.
About the role:As a Sourcing Manager Commercial, you will be part of the Commercial & Professional Services team within the Strategic Sourcing organization. In this role, you will support Category Managers in implementing sourcing plans, leading tenders, managing supplier relationships, and negotiating contracts to ensure the best commercial outcomes. Reporting to the Head of Category Commercial, Professional, and Indirect, you will work closely with internal stakeholders to drive procurement efficiency and transformation.
Responsibilities: Support Category Managers in developing and executing sourcing strategies for assigned categories.
Manage the RFx process end-to-end, including commercial and contractual negotiations.
Identify opportunities for business transformation and challenge stakeholders to optimize procurement solutions.
Build and maintain strong supplier relationships to enhance performance and value.
Optimize the supplier base to align with business objectives and cost efficiency.
Oversee the full supplier lifecycle, including contract management, risk assessment, and relationship management.
About you:
You are a proactive and analytical procurement professional with a strong business mindset. Your ability to negotiate, influence, and manage stakeholders effectively sets you apart. You thrive in fast-paced environments and are eager to drive transformation and process improvements. Your structured approach, combined with strong collaboration skills, makes you an asset to any procurement team.
Experience and skills: 3-5 years of experience in procurement, sourcing, or category management.
Strong expertise in supplier relationship management, contract negotiation, and procurement processes.
Proficiency in Excel (business case calculations, price trends) and PowerPoint (presentations and reporting).
Bachelor's or master's degree in economics, engineering, or law.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
