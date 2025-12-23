Sourcing Manager
Role Summary
As Sourcing Manager, you will lead strategic sourcing initiatives across a diverse supplier base, ensuring availability, cost-efficiency, and quality of essential components. You'll work closely with maintenance, engineering, and production teams to align procurement strategies with operational needs.
Beside your sourcing responsibilities, you will get different tasks to ensure group deliveries are following confirmed KPIs and involved in different improvement activities.
Job Responsibilities
Lead strategic sourcing initiatives for spare parts and cutting tools. Yearly spend around 140 MEUR
• Develop and implement category strategies aligned with production and maintenance needs
• Drive supplier negotiations, contract management, and performance reviews
• Investigate and develop improvement activities
• Monitor market trends and identify opportunities for cost savings and risk mitigation
• Ensure compliance with sustainability and quality standards
• Support the rest of the team with different business topics, analysis, sourcing preparations and supplier governance.
• Represent Scania in cross-functional and cross-brand procurement forums within the TRATON Group
Who You Are
We believe that you are passionate about the work as a purchaser and have a true commercial drive and a strategic mindset.
To thrive with us, we think you are a prestige less and solution-oriented team player. You are responsible, driven, and have a positive attitude, and can independently plan your work to ensure good delivery precision.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
• Strong commercial drive: Have a true commercial drive combined with strong analytical and negotiation skills
• Presentation skills: You can confidently present complex information to diverse audiences, including senior management.
• Analytical expertise: You can assess agreements of various complexities and identify potential risks and opportunities.
• Strategic thinking and follow-through: You can develop and implement long-term procurement strategies and see them through to completion.
• Thrives in a dynamic environment: You enjoy working in a fast-paced and challenging environment where you can make a real impact.
• Collaborative spirit: You are a team player who enjoy contributing to a inclusive team environment.
• At least 7 years of experience in strategic procurement, preferably in manufacturing or industrial environments
• Bachelor's degree in economics, purchasing, supply chain management or equivalent - master's degree is an advantage.
