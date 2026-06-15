Sourcing Manager
Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We're currently looking for a Sourcing Manager to join the Network Sourcing team at Tele2, a role with real impact at the core of our telecom infrastructure. You'll work across both mobile and fixed network categories, driving strategic sourcing initiatives and shaping key supplier partnerships. You will report to Jonas Carlsson, Manager Network Sourcing, and be part of a collaborative team where your expertise directly influences business performance and future network capabilities
About the job As a Sourcing Manager, you will play a key role in driving sourcing excellence, optimizing costs, and building strong, strategic supplier partnerships.Key responsibilities include:
Develop and execute sourcing strategies, securing cost efficiency, quality, and effective risk management.
Identify, evaluate, and negotiate with suppliers to ensure best value and long-term partnerships.
Lead competitive bidding processes (RFPs, RFIs, RFQs) and drive contract negotiations.
Create value through cost optimization, supplier innovation, and total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis.
Monitor supplier performance against KPIs, resolving escalations and ensuring business continuity.
Collaborate cross-functionally with teams such as technology, operations, finance, legal, and sustainability to align sourcing with business needs.
Ensure compliance with company policies, legal, regulatory, and sustainability requirements.
Provide market insights, spend analysis, and data-driven recommendations to support strategic decisions.
Support and mentor team members, contributing to the development of sourcing capabilities across the organization.
Who are you? To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
At least 5 years of experience in strategic sourcing or procurement.
Solid experience working with different agreement types and pricing models across hardware, software, services, and outsourcing.
Excellent negotiation and communication skills.
Proven experience leading sourcing projects end-to-end.
Experience from telecom operators is a plus, but not a requirement.
A positive personality with a structured way of working and thrives in building relationships.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Strong analytical skills and a well-developed commercial mindset.
A relevant university degree or equivalent experience.
As a person, you thrive in a dynamic environment, adapt quickly to change, and enjoy solving complex challenges with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach.
A few words from the manager You'll be joining a team of experienced and supportive colleagues who each own their categories but always work closely together. We have a strong team spirit, an open and transparent atmosphere, and a genuine willingness to help each other succeed.Why Tele2
A culture of natural born challengers – At Tele2 we don't just do things the traditional way. We challenge the status quo and push boundaries to create smarter and more valuable solutions for our customers. You will be part of a culture that values curiosity, initiative and collaboration, where new ideas are welcomed and everyone's contribution matters.
Inclusive and supportive environment – We believe in fostering a creative and flexible workplace where people can bring their whole selves to work. Diversity and inclusion are important to us, and we strive to create an environment where people feel welcome, respected and supported in growing both personally and professionally.
A sustainability challenger – We are proud that Tele2 has been recognised as Europe's Climate Leader by the Financial Times and named as Sweden's most sustainable company by Time Magazine and Statista, reflecting our strong commitment to reduce emissions, transparency and long-term climate goals. Our efforts focus on three areas where we can make the biggest difference: advancing a circular economy, combating climate change, and protecting children online. By embedding these focus areas into how we operate and innovate, we aim to create positive impact for people, planet and profit.
Interest and application Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match! If you have any specific questions regarding the position, please feel free to contact TA specialist: angelica.ek@tele2.com
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email. Warmly welcome to submit your application! To ensure an inclusive and fair recruitment process, we focus on your experiences and skills. Therefore, Tele2 has chosen not to consider cover letters. Instead, we kindly ask you to answer the screening questions included in the application form. As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2, we challenge the telecom industry to create more valuable solutions for our customers. Guided by our challenger mindset, we deliver high-quality connectivity and digital services, ranging from mobile and fixed networks to TV, streaming and global IoT.
Sustainability is an integral part of how we work. Tele2 has been recognized as a climate leader in Europe by the Financial Times and named Sweden's most sustainable company, reflecting our long-term commitment to reducing our environmental impact and advancing circular solutions together with our customers.
Our values – Be Brave, Take Action, Make it Simple and Act Cost-efficiently – guide our culture, how we collaborate and how we turn ideas into action. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556267-5164)
164 94 KISTA Arbetsplats
Tele2 Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9963739