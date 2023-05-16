Sourcing Manager - Autonomous & Connected Systems
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in becoming our new team member as Sourcing Manager for Project Purchasing Autonomous & Connected Systems? Apply and join our high-performing and diverse purchasing team in a challenging and exciting business environment! You will be responsible for...
• being the main commercial supplier interface for a range of product groups in Electronics and/or Software
• scouting, sourcing, negotiation and supplier selection
• development (change management & industrialization)
• cross-functional alignment throughout the product life cycle until start of production
What can we offer?
• a great opportunity to work with Scania's future technology within electronics and software and be part of an evolving business environment
• development as a purchasing specialist in the area of Electronics, Connectivity and Software
• membership in a strong diverse team working together to solve problems and committed to find the best solutions for Scania and our customers
• supplier visits to support project development and reaching targets
• the chance to develop yourself and to work in a global industry network both with suppliers and partners but also other brands of Volkswagen
• opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Scania Purchasing, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON
Which qualification and skills do you need to bring with you to be able to succeed?
• high social intelligence and ability to be a true team player
• self-driven with a focus on solutions and goal orientation
• passion for business with skills in communication and conflict management
• languages: English is a must / Swedish or German a plus
• university degree (bachelor or master)
• minimum 3 years' experience within Purchasing
• technical knowledge in Electronics or Software is a plus
• experience in contract negotiation is a plus
Who am I as your manager?
I am 37 years old and have been working within Purchasing for 12 years, of which the last 7 years in leadership roles. I want my leadership to be based on Empowerment, Transparency and Growth. I trust the team to set the best strategies to meet our objectives, provide you with mandate for decisions and opportunities to shine. At the same time I will always be there to support and have your back. If my team was a singing group I would be the bass, setting the rhythm and ground notes that everyone else can fall back on and provide the backdrop to enable others to solo.
I believe that it's important to have fun at work and to create an atmosphere of honesty and trust in the team where we share our opinions freely and solve problems together. I aim to support your growth by coaching you with the things you want to improve and also help you to identify what you are great at and strengthen that even further. I hope that you will also feedback and challenge me on our journey together.
Who are we as a team?
We from Project Purchasing Autonomous & Connected systems are responsible for sourcing electronics and software in the areas of Driver interaction, Connectivity, Driver assistance systems and Autonomous driving for introduction in upcoming vehicle generations. We work closely with R&D and our suppliers to try to find the right technology to the right cost, while meeting time to market demands and ensuring Scania's quality and sustainability requirements. We are a diverse team with plenty of experience within purchasing and electronics, who enjoy working together to reach our goals in a challenging but also fun environment. We enjoy solving problems both within the team and with our cross-functions and always strive to find the best solutions for Scania.
Why Scania as an employer?
Find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion. Check out Scania People and Culture.
Curious?
Interested in joining us? Please contact Louise Kampen, Manager Project Purchasing Autonomous & Connected systems, louise.kampen@scania.com
or apply directly below!
We look forward to receiving your application!
