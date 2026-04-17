Sourcing Governance Specialist
Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2026-04-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB i Jönköping
, Värnamo
, Göteborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Troax is the global leader in mesh panel safety solutions - and we're passionate about creating safer workplaces around the world. Founded in Sweden and now active in over 40 countries, we help customers protect people, machinery, and property through smart, reliable solutions for machine guarding, warehouse partitioning, and property protection.
Our growth continues strong: in 2025, sales totalled approximately EUR261 million, and we are now about 1,600 employees working together to drive innovation, quality, and customer value. Join a company with a friendly culture, a forward-thinking mindset, and the ambition to make a real difference.
Learn more: www.troax.com
Getting sourcing processes to work in practice, not just on paper, often determines how well a global manufacturing organization performs. This role sits at the center of creating structure, transparency and data driven decision support across sourcing in an international environment.
Your new team
The EMEA sourcing function at Troax plays a key role in ensuring that strategic sourcing activities are carried out according to established processes, policies and governance standards. Close collaboration with the Sourcing Manager and procurement teams across our production units creates the foundation for continuous improvement, compliance and reliable decision making. The team works cross functionally with Finance, Quality and Sustainability to strengthen sourcing performance and support strategic initiatives across the organization.
About the job
The Sourcing Governance Specialist drives and develops the structure around our sourcing processes. Focus remains on ensuring compliance, data quality and transparency in KPIs and project portfolios, while supporting the implementation of new ways of working across the sourcing organization.
This is a specialist role with high stakeholder exposure but no people management.
Key responsibilities include:
• Developing, documenting and maintaining sourcing processes, guidelines and workflows
• Developing and implementing KPI reports and KPI structure
• Producing management reports and sourcing dashboards
• Conducting preliminary reviews of commercial contracts and identifying risks or deviations
• Ensuring accurate supplier data and coordinating supplier evaluations and risk assessments
Troax operates within a European manufacturing footprint, and the role forms part of the EMEA sourcing organization. Remote work from within Europe is possible, with travel required to production units in countries such as Sweden, Italy and Denmark.
Profile
You have a university degree in procurement, supply chain, business administration, law, engineering or a related field, and you are familiar with commercial contracts and legal terminology. You are comfortable working in ERP environments with contract management and reporting tools, and you have experience with KPI frameworks, data analysis and reporting. Fluency in English and a valid B driving licence are required.
It's a plus if you have worked with process development, sourcing governance or supplier compliance, and if you have experience from an international manufacturing company in a matrix-oriented set-up.
To succeed in the role, you are structured and analytical, with a proactive approach to driving improvements independently. You communicate clearly and collaborate well with stakeholders across functions, and you act with integrity in matters related to compliance, contracts and risk. You are comfortable navigating complex, cross-functional settings and contributing in a global sourcing environment.
You understand how strong processes create business value and you have experience driving change and continuous improvement. You enjoy working with many stakeholders and interfaces, turning business needs into clear requirements and practical improvement proposals. With a natural ability to build relationships and bring others along, you combine a digital, business-oriented mindset with a focus on data, structure and measurable outcomes.
Why join Troax?
Step into a role where structure creates real business impact. As part of Troax's global sourcing organization, this position offers the opportunity to shape how strategic sourcing is governed, measured and continuously improved across multiple countries and production units.
Work at the intersection of data, processes and supplier collaboration to strengthen transparency, enable better decision making and support long term operational efficiency. The role contributes directly to building scalable sourcing frameworks that support Troax's continued growth in an international manufacturing environment.
Join a collaborative, cross functional setting where sourcing works closely with Legal, Finance, Quality and Sustainability to drive improvements that matter, both operationally and strategically.
How to apply?
If this sounds like your next step, we would love to hear from you. We are partnering with Gruffman Recruitment and Consulting in this recruitment process. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, no later than May 11. For questions about the role, contact Ulrika Gruffman at ulrika@gruffman.nu
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7594207-1954213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 559169-8070), https://www.gruffman.nu
553 16 (visa karta
)
553 16 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Gruffman Jobbnummer
9862525